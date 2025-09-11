Minecraft fans compare Bedrock RTX texture packs to Vibrant Visuals

Minecraft’s visuals have always been one of the most limiting factors of the game. It came out more than 15 years ago, and the graphics seem to have been stuck in that period. Thankfully, there are mods and shaders that players can add to make the blocky world look modern. Recently, Mojang Studios released the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade as well.But many players might have forgotten the collaboration between Mojang Studios and Nvidia that resulted in the promise of the RTX update, something that never truly came to fruition. A Minecraft player, u/Wolf68k, shared images on the game’s subreddit comparing different shaders, including Faithful RTX, the abandoned vanilla RTX, and the newly added Vibrant Visuals.The difference between RTX and Vibrant Visuals (Bedrock) byu/Wolf68k inMinecraftThe Faithful RTX textures looked very close to vanilla, with the stained glass letting color through and creating a pattern on the ground. The vanilla RTX looked quite good as well, with the colors of the stained glass spilling onto the surface, but not as vibrantly as Faithful RTX. Vibrant Visuals looked good too, but ironically, it was the least vibrant of the three.u/superjediplayer suggested that the developers should make the Vibrant Visuals shaders more vibrant. They added that light can pass through stained glass and make a colored shadow, and that it could be added as an optional setting, since this might be taxing on Minecraft's performance.Redditors talk about the comparison of different shaders (Image via Reddit)u/LevelEfficiency6966 expressed disappointment at the abandonment of vanilla RTX. They, however, explained that it was very likely, considering only a small number of Minecraft players use PC and the developers would not invest too much time or resources in something exclusive to this small player base.u/Lucario2405 added that vanilla RTX was a result of the collaboration between Mojang Studios and Nvidia. However, it seems that they are not interested in supporting this texture pack and, hence, it has been abandoned.Better graphics and lighting in MinecraftVibrant Visuals improved the aesthetics of the game greatly (Image via Mojang Studios)The Minecraft Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade was a pleasant surprise that was long overdue. Minecraft has a very distinct style, but that does not mean the lighting, reflections, and textures have to look outdated. The developers introduced this graphics upgrade to improve textures, lighting, volumetric effects, and more.However, it is still not perfect. The developers have to make sure that it is compatible with all devices, including smartphones and consoles. PC players with the Java Edition have a plethora of options, as there are many shader packs to choose from, such as BSL Shaders and Complementary. But running these mods takes a lot of resources as well.