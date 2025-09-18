Minecraft Jurassic World add-on guide: How to get and play

Mojang has partnered with Syclone Studios to release a Minecraft Jurassic World add-on, bringing the iconic franchise of dinosaurs to the game. The unique pack features an immersive world where players can collect these creatures and embark on adventures through an interactive world.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Jurassic World add-on.

How to get the Minecraft Jurassic World add-on

Head to the Marketplace to obtain the Minecraft Jurassic World add-on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Jurassic World add-on can be purchased for 1340 Minecoins from the Minecraft Marketplace. Make your way to the in-game store and search for the pack. Alternatively, you can also click on this deep link to open it in-game.

Before claiming the Jurassic World add-on, it is recommended to ensure you are logged in to the game with your preferred Microsoft account. This ensures the pack is bound to the account of your choice. Once opened in the game, just click on the 1340 button with the Minecoin logo next to it to purchase the pack.

Once purchased, download it to your preferred device. This will replace it with a button that allows you to activate the Jurassic World add-on and use it in a world of your choice. It is recommended to install this pack in a new save to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Features of the Minecraft Jurassic World add-on

The Jurassic World add-on introduces iconic dinosaurs from the franchise alongside an array of interactive experiences (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Jurassic World add-on is a unique pack that adds dinosaurs from the iconic Jurassic World franchise, introducing a host of mobs, custom blocks, and more. It adds many different dinosaurs that roam the world, adding a new layer of challenge and engagement to the exploration. Gamers can feed the creatures to grow or evolve them, adding new ways of interacting with them.

Apart from this, players can subdue wild dinosaurs and transport them into modern enclosures. These areas let players extract the dinosaur's DNA, observe their behavior, and breed them to prevent their extinction. The wide range of creatures also includes the latest dinosaurs from the 2025 film Jurassic World Rebirth.

