Minecraft player recreates Undertale's map in-game

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:47 GMT
Undertale map build in Minecraft
A Minecraft player created the map from Undertale (Image via Reddit/PiszczuPishchu || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's world offers a vast space and hundreds of different blocks for creative builders to make almost anything they can think of. While most players go for building massive structures such as castles, towers, and even towns, some aim to recreate other game worlds. Talented builders have achieved many interesting feats, from bringing the gothic world of Dark Souls to the vibrance of from Stardew Valley.

Redditor PiszczuPishchu amazed the game’s community by showing how they recreated the map from top‑down RPG Undertale. Creating such worlds is a challenge on its own, as converting 2D structures into a 3D world takes careful planning and a sharp understanding of proportions.

The images show an impressively detailed map; OP also added a link to Planet Minecraft so that players can download the world and explore it. The ability to get the world file for free is another wonderful aspect of these builds.

Dreams‑s‑Lord liked the structure a lot and pointed out how every detail of the Undertale map was translated so well in the Minecraft build. OP replied that they wanted to recreate the game mechanics of Undertale as well. However, they lacked an understanding of command blocks and, hence, couldn't do it.

Redditors talk about the Undertale map build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Undertale map build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit)

hauntedgum asked how far the map went, to which OP answered one can play through the Ruins portion and even some parts of Snowdin Forest. They added that the plan is to create the map for the entirety of Undertale.

Minecraft is more than just a game

The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge || Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft started out as a simple project, but in the last 15 years, it has become more than just a game. It offers a massive world for players to explore and build their own story. There's no “right” way to play: some fight challenging hostile mobs such as the Wither, the Ender Dragon, or the pesky creepers, others take the pacifist route and focus on building farms and collecting animals.

The creative ones choose building projects that can amaze anyone. From structures from fictional series such as the castle of Winterfell to complicated computers with impressive processing power, almost everything can be made in the blocky world. With regular updates and the addition of more items, the developers allow more functionality and even better builds.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Angad Sharma
