Minecraft player recreates Undertale's map in-game

Minecraft's world offers a vast space and hundreds of different blocks for creative builders to make almost anything they can think of. While most players go for building massive structures such as castles, towers, and even towns, some aim to recreate other game worlds. Talented builders have achieved many interesting feats, from bringing the gothic world of Dark Souls to the vibrance of from Stardew Valley.Redditor PiszczuPishchu amazed the game’s community by showing how they recreated the map from top‑down RPG Undertale. Creating such worlds is a challenge on its own, as converting 2D structures into a 3D world takes careful planning and a sharp understanding of proportions.after a short break... I updated my UNDERTALE map!!! byu/PiszczuPishchu inMinecraftbuildsThe images show an impressively detailed map; OP also added a link to Planet Minecraft so that players can download the world and explore it. The ability to get the world file for free is another wonderful aspect of these builds.Dreams‑s‑Lord liked the structure a lot and pointed out how every detail of the Undertale map was translated so well in the Minecraft build. OP replied that they wanted to recreate the game mechanics of Undertale as well. However, they lacked an understanding of command blocks and, hence, couldn't do it.Redditors talk about the Undertale map build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit)hauntedgum asked how far the map went, to which OP answered one can play through the Ruins portion and even some parts of Snowdin Forest. They added that the plan is to create the map for the entirety of Undertale.Minecraft is more than just a gameThe Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge || Mojang Studios)Minecraft started out as a simple project, but in the last 15 years, it has become more than just a game. It offers a massive world for players to explore and build their own story. There's no “right” way to play: some fight challenging hostile mobs such as the Wither, the Ender Dragon, or the pesky creepers, others take the pacifist route and focus on building farms and collecting animals.The creative ones choose building projects that can amaze anyone. From structures from fictional series such as the castle of Winterfell to complicated computers with impressive processing power, almost everything can be made in the blocky world. With regular updates and the addition of more items, the developers allow more functionality and even better builds.