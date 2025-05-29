New mod lets you play Undertale in Minecraft

A unique mod lets players experience Undertale in Minecraft, recreating the indie RPG and its story with remarkable accuracy. It also features an array of enemies, boss fights, and different encounter types, making the experience engaging and immersive. Apart from the faithful recreation, it also features custom voice acting and skin support, offering a solid gameplay experience.
Here's how you can play Undertale in Minecraft and emerge victorious in the fight between monsters and humans.
How to install the mod to play Undertale in Minecraft
The Undertale mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Fabric installed. For this guide, we have used Modrinth and its mod loader with Fabric.
Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Undertale mod:
- Head over to Modrinth and download the official launcher.
- Once downloaded and logged in with your Mojang credentials, search for the Undertale mod by Clouser. Alternatively, you can click this link to get to the official Modrinth listing.
- If you wish to manually install the Undertale mod, just click on the green Download button and select the game version and platform. Once done, download and place the ZIP file in the mods folder of your desired Minecraft instance. However, if you do not have an instance with Fabric installed or are new to installing mods in Minecraft, you should use the Modrinth loader.
- For installation using the loader, click on the green Download button, which will prompt you to install with the Modrinth app. This will open up a deep link to the downloaded Modrinth app.
- Once the app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance or choose an existing Minecraft instance. While you can choose an existing instance, it is highly recommended to install the Undertale mod on a fresh instance of the game. This essentially avoids conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and eliminates the risk of world corruption.
- Create a new instance and name it. After creating the instance, you will be redirected to the page. Wait for the mod and all its assets to get installed.
- Once the files are downloaded and it is ready, click the green Play button on the left to launch Minecraft with the Undertale mod successfully installed.
For manual installation of the mod, players will need to install the following mods to ensure they can play Undertale in Minecraft :
- Fabric API
- Text Placeholder API
- Chat Heads
- WorldEdit
- WI Zoom
- Cloth Config API
- LibJF
- Lambda
- Konkrete
- Fabric Language Kotlin
- Sound Controller
- gravity-changer
- Continuity
- Indium
- Clouser settings locker
- Cardinal Components API
- Geckolib
- Melody
- Architectury API
- Sodium Core Shader Support
- Sodium
- Sodium Extra
- Model Gap Fix
- FerriteCore
- Enhanced Block Entities
- Menu Music
- Fabrishot
- Iris Shaders
- BSL Shaders
- [EMF] Entity Model Features
- [ETF] Entity Texture Features
- Lithium
- ModernFix
- Skip backup screen
- Slyde More
- Command Block IDE
- Slyde
- ImmediatelyFast
- FancyMenu
Simply download these dependencies and place them in the same folder as the Undertale mod to ensure it works flawlessly. If this seems like a hassle, you can always opt for automatic installation using the Modrinth launcher.
Features of the Minecraft Undertale mod
The Undertale mod allows players to play the bestselling RPG Undertale in Minecraft, recreating the game's unique 2D style, artwork, and more. The highly detailed level of development and attention to detail is evident across the seventeen different encounter types and eight different enemies that players can take on while playing the mod.
Apart from the detailed level design, the mod features eight different routes that players can take, offering them unique storyline experiences. Playing Undertale in Minecraft with this mod will let gamers experience the full story, including all easter eggs. It also features the ability to customise the soul color, offering players more flexibility in their gameplay.
The mod also features personalised voice acting for the characters and has support for custom skins, allowing players to feel a touch of personalisation as they play Undertale in Minecraft. The array of animations for each character, enemies, and bosses also provides an immersive experience to new players and a dash of nostalgia to veterans.
