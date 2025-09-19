Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 2 patch notes: All you need to know

Last week, Minecraft The Copper Age game drop entered its pre-release stage. After months of snapshots, Mojang has finally added all the features and changes they wanted as part of the massive copper expansion. Now, all that remains is making some last-second changes and fixes, which happen in the pre-release snapshots.Today, Mojang released the second pre-release for the Minecraft 1.21.9 update. In 1.21.9 pre-release 2, developers made a few more changes to the copper golem, specifically its behavior. Aside from the copper golem changes, Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 2 mostly includes bug fixes.Read the complete patch notes below to find out everything in Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 2.Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 2 patch notesChangesCopper Golems will now oxidize even when the game rule doDaylightCycle is disabledThe Copper Golem's behavior for turning into a statue has been tweaked to match BedrockCopper Golems no longer need to be close to the center of an empty block position in order to turn into a statueCopper Golems now have the possibility to turn into a statue as soon as they become fully oxidizedTechnical ChangesThe Data Pack version is now 88.0, to match the breaking change to /setworldspawn and /spawnpoint in the 1.21.9-pre1Fixed bugs in 1.21.9 Pre-Release 2MC-300362 - Copper golems do not oxidize when doDaylightCycle is disabledMC-301566 - Occasional sound crash on resource pack reloadMC-301706 - Server Management Protocol does not support parameters as object (by-name)MC-301770 - The below_name plate is not displayed higher for players and mannequins named “deadmau5”MC-301963 - Copper golems cause huge lag spikes when checking chestsMC-302088 - Oxidized Copper Golems take an extremely long time to turn into a statueMC-302112 - Posed mannequins don't use the correct hitboxMC-302117 - Text display billboarding is brokenMC-302120 - Dimension-specific world spawn point causes mob spawning in other dimensions to failMC-302148 - Copper Golem does not get close enough to search the chest, getting permanently stuckMC-302164 - Breaking change to /setworldspawn and /spawnpoint in minor datapack versionBefore this second pre-release, the copper golem's oxidation was dependent on whether the day-night cycle was turned on or not. Since they are supposed to oxidize based on the time they have been active, Mojang has now fixed this issue. Mojang has also brought parity to how Java’s copper golem turns into a statue. They no longer have to be at the center of the statue block to become a statue.As for the bug fixes, most of them are related to the copper golem's oxidation. Also, mannequins named &quot;deadmau5&quot; will no longer have the below_name plate, since profile with this name has a different custom skin model.Also Read: Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 1 patch notes: Copper golem improvements, mannequin changes, and more