Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 1 patch notes: Copper golem improvements, mannequin changes, and more

After nearly three months of snapshots, Minecraft's massive copper expansion game drop is almost ready for release. Mojang has now released the first pre-release for the 1.21.9 update, titled The Copper Age. Version 1.21.9 is now out of the regular snapshot phase and has entered the pre-release stage, where developers will fix the final few issues and occasionally make small tweaks before announcing the release candidate and, finally, the official release version.Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release brings the final few improvements to copper golems, such as fixing their pathfinding and other issues related to collecting items from chests. Apart from copper golems, new NPCs called mannequins have also received some changes, including configurable descriptions, different poses, and more.Read the complete patch notes to find out about Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 1.Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 1 patch notesChangesMinor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and EntitiesCopper Golem now only tries to open Chests that are neighboring blocks when it's a passengerMinecraft Server Management ProtocolNotifications now use minecraft:notification/ prefix instead of notification:Technical changes in Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 1The Data Pack version is now 87.1Data Pack Version 87.1MannequinsMannequins description text can now be configuredMannequins now accept minecraft:profile component from spawner itemsModified Data Fieldsprofile - now has the same format as a minecraft:profile component (which has been extended to allow overrides), defaults to {} (i.e. static profile with both id and name missing)New Data Fieldspose - The pose of the MannequinValid entries: standing, crouching, swimming, fall_flying, sleepingimmovable - Optional boolean specifying that the Mannequin cannot be moved (defaults to false)description - Optional Text Component shown where a Player's below_score score would showThe default &quot;NPC&quot; (entity.minecraft.mannequin.label) text is shown if omittedhide_description - Optional boolean specifying that no description should be shown at allA Mannequin with the description hidden displays as if a Player had no below_score displayCommandsThe spawnpoint command now optionally takes in a pitch argumentThe setworldspawn command is no longer limited to the overworldThis means players can respawn e.g. in the Nether when they have no bed or respawn anchorIt now also takes in an optional pitch argumentServer commands now run from the respawn dimension by default instead of always the overworldThe fetchprofile command now also prints a clickable text to summon a Mannequin with the resolved profileData ComponentsModified minecraft:profileProfiles can now also have additional fields that can replace various values used for renderingIf any of the fields are omitted, the value from the resolved profile is used, even if the profile resolved to the default skinNew fieldstexture - Optional namespaced ID of the skin texture to use for renderingThe skin is specified relative to the textures folder and with a .png suffixe.g. entity/player/wide/steve will use the default wide Steve skincape - Optional namespaced ID of the cape texture to use for renderingWhen specified, uses the same format as the texture fieldelytra - Optional namespaced ID of the elytra texture to use for renderingWhen specified, uses the same format as the texture fieldIf this value is not present either as override or in player profile, Mannequins using this profile will use the cape texture, or if that is also not present, the default Elytra texture when wearing Elytramodel - Optional model type, one of wide and slimEntity DataModified minecraft:playerChanges to the respawn objectangle has been renamed to yaw and is now a required fieldpitch has been added as a required fielddimension is now a required fieldLoot Functionsminecraft:copy_nameThe source field now accepts new context values:direct_attackertarget_entityinteracting_entityminecraft:copy_componentsThe source field now accepts new context values:thisattackerdirect_attackerattacking_playertarget_entityinteracting_entitytoolFixed bugs in 1.21.9 Minecraft pre-release 1MC-160528 - End portals do not negate fall damageMC-243759 - Explosions won't damage an entity if the distance to its eyes is 0MC-300257 - Lightning does not reset copper golem oxidationMC-300294 - Copper golems pathfind to chests incorrectlyMC-300687 - The copper chains and bars aren't organized correctly in the Creative inventoryMC-300881 - The skin preview in the skin reporting screen is no longer interactiveMC-301409 - Acceleration power of fireballs and wind charges gets halved when they are redirected by explosionsMC-301414 - Scraping oxidation off double chests doesn't produce particles on the half of the chest that wasn’t directly interacted withMC-301424 - entity_data item component detection is broken in resource packsMC-301541 - Copper golems no longer sort items when in minecartsMC-301569 - Sounds of copper chests and all variants are too quiet and sound low-quality compared to beforeMC-301573 - Relative teleportation across dimensions is inconsistentMC-301798 - Copper golems do not open chests with specific transparent/non-full blocks above themMC-301814 - CustomNameVisible does not work for mannequins (for the name, not the NPC annotation)MC-301815 - Mannequin data is sometimes lost when using spawn eggsMC-301819 - Mannequins' name tags are visible when on a team and riddenMC-301862 - When clicking a command suggestion in chat, it occasionally selects half of the new wordMC-301883 - Entities going through portals with their Motion set to more than 10 on an axis have their Motion tag resetMC-301893 - When a copper golem is leashed by a player and then oxidizes into a statue, it will not drop the leadMC-301951 - Misleading description for operator_user_permission_level in server management protocol documentationMC-301979 - Copper golems no longer properly check chestsMC-301984 - Teleporting a player to their own position is now jittery/frozenMC-301991 - deprecated.json has some renamed keys pointing to text values instead of the new keysMC-302032 - Static profiles no longer resolve texture data unless an id or name is providedMC-302089 - Game crashes when flying mobs start pathfinding in debug modeMC-302092 - Crash when placing iron bars next to stairs, when stairs are added to #bars tagMC-302094 - Crash when adding blocks to #copper_chests then placing it next to actual copper chestsMC-302095 - Crash when adding blocks to #lightning_rods and summoning a lightning over itMC-302096 - Crash when adding blocks to #wooden_shelves, placing it next to wooden shelf, then powering the shelfAs expected, the first pre-release for Minecraft The Copper Age isn't a big one. This is because pre-releases are only for the final minor changes, tweaks, and bug fixes, mostly related to the new features coming in the third game drop of 2025.