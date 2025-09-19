5 worst biomes to live in Minecraft (2025)

Minecraft has a vast world that consists of various biomes with different flora, fauna, and terrain generation. When players first enter a new world, they will spawn in an Overworld biome and start exploring it to gather resources. Soon, they can find a suitable place to settle and create their safe house.
While some Minecraft biomes are great to live in, others are extremely poor and will make survival a lot more difficult.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
5 worst Minecraft biomes to live in 2025
1) Desert
Desert is one of the most popular biomes in Minecraft, but for a few negative reasons. Though it is an interesting biome to explore for a while, it can be challenging to live here because of the lack of resources.
The biome does not generate trees or spawn useful farm animals for survival. If players get stuck in a Desert, they will have to hunt rabbits and survive underground by cooking them. Though players can get lucky with a Desert Temple or a village, those structures are rare.
Thankfully, there is no thirst system in Minecraft vanilla version, otherwise it would have been even worse to live in a Desert.
2) Mushroom Fields
Mushroom Fields is a rare biome that generates as an island in the ocean and is not connected to a larger landmass with other common biomes. Players can get lucky and find the biome while sailing across the ocean. However, it is one of the worst places to live in.
Even though no hostile mob can spawn in Mushroom Fields, no trees grow in it either, which is one of the most important resources to progress. Furthermore, the biome does not spawn any mob apart from mooshrooms.
Another reason why the biome is uninhabitable is that it is far from other biomes, making exploration and progression challenging.
3) Frozen Ocean
Frozen Ocean is also one of the worst biomes to live in since there are no trees, no farm animals, and not even an easy way to head down to the caves. Players will mostly encounter polar bears that can become hostile at any moment.
Though this biome can be an excellent choice for a unique build, it is not the best place to live.
4) Deep Dark
Deep Dark might be one of the most dangerous biomes to live in. It is an underground cave biome that generates in the deepslate area. The biome consists of sculk blocks that generate as if the sculk blocks have infected the deepslate caves.
The reason why it is the worst biome to live in is because of the Warden, which is a terrifying creature that can spawn and instantly kill players.
5) Pale Garden
Pale Garden is a fascinating biome to explore in Minecraft, but it is not the best place to live in. The desaturated region has lots of pale oak trees, eyeblossoms, pale vines, and pale moss blocks. However, the creaking is the main reason why it is the worst biome to live in.
Creaking is a hostile creature that can spawn in the Pale Garden at night and will hunt players as long as they are not looking at it.
Though experienced players can search and destroy creaking heart blocks and make the biome habitable, it is a bad biome to live in for beginners.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft: Who is Merl?
- What are prison servers in Minecraft?
- If not a major End update, Minecraft community might appreciate a small End game drop
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!