How to avoid warden while exploring Deep Dark caves in Minecraft

The warden is one of the most dangerous and hostile mobs in Minecraft. The beast was added with 1.20 The Wild update, and it only spawns in the Deep Dark biome if you make too much noise while walking, placing or breaking blocks, fighting, etc. Hence, this cave biome is considered one of the toughest to explore.

Thankfully, there are some tricks to stop the warden from spawning and explore the Deep Dark freely in Minecraft.

Ways to avoid warden in Deep Dark biome in Minecraft

Cover every sculk shrieker with wool blocks

Cover every sculk shrieker so that it cannot be activated (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, you must understand how the wardens spawn in Minecraft. When you enter a Deep Dark cave, the warden won't spawn instantly — this is unlike every other mob in the game. If you are careful, you can explore the biome without even seeing the creature. This is because the warden only spawns if you make too much noise three times.

The Deep Dark caves have mysterious blocks like sculk sensors and shriekers. When you make any noise, the sculk sensor will detect it and activate. After activating, it will send a signal to the sculk shrieker. The shrieker will let out a haunting scream, which will essentially be the first warning for you. If you activate the shrieker thrice, it will spawn a warden.

The trick to completely avoid the warden is to place wool blocks all around the sculk shrieker, as shown above in the picture. The only block that you can place without triggering it is wool. Furthermore, if a sculk sensor or shrieker is covered in wool, it cannot hear any sound coming from neighboring entities or blocks.

Before heading down to Deep Dark, you need to keep loads of wool blocks. After entering the Deep Dark, use the sneak button to not make any sound while you walk. Simply walk up to every sculk shrieker and cover it with wool blocks.

Once every one of them is covered, you can walk freely. Even if the sculk sensor blocks detect you, they will not be able to convey the signal to the shriekers.

Cover your path with carpets

Place carpets as you walk around Deep Dark (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Along with placing wool blocks around the sculk shriekers, you can also take a few stacks of carpet blocks and place them on whichever block you are going to walk on. This will allow you to walk and even run freely without worrying about triggering sculk sensors and shriekers.

This can also help you escape much more efficiently since you will know exactly from where you entered the Deep Dark caves.

