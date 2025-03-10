5 rarest biomes in Minecraft in 2025

Minecraft has three different dimensions that consist of various biomes. Biomes are essentially regions with specific terrain, block composition, climate, mobs, and more. For example, when players first spawn, they will most likely spawn in a biome like Forest, Beach, Desert, Plains, etc. Among these biomes, some are extremely rare to find in the Overworld.

Here is a list of some of the rarest biomes in Minecraft in 2025.

List of 5 rarest Minecraft biomes in 2025

1) Pale Garden

Pale Garden is the rarest biome (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Pale Garden is one of the newest biomes added to Minecraft and is also the rarest in the entire game. It only covers 0.078% of the surface in the Overworld. Pale Garden is a forest-like biome, generating lots of pale oak trees, which have a similar girth and shape as a dark oak tree. Pale Garden is considered a variant of Dark Oak Forest since they always generate adjacent to one another.

Some pale oak trees will consist of a creaking heart block that can spawn the new creaking mob, which is a hostile creature that spawns at night.

2) Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hill is another rare biome to find in the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Windswept Gravelly Hills is another extremely rare biome that only covers 0.103% of the surface area in Minecraft's Overworld. Prior to the 1.18 update, this biome was called Gravelly mountains but was originally called Extreme Hills M. It is an old biome and has been the rarest for quite some time before Pale Garden was released in 2024.

The specialty of this biome is that it is made up of large amounts of gravel blocks that replace the top few layers of stone and dirt. Even though it has some grass blocks, hardly any flower or tree grows in this region.

3) Stony Peaks

Stony Peaks is also a rare mountain biome (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Stony Peaks is the third-rarest biome in Minecraft, also covering 0.103% of the surface area in the Overworld. As the name suggests, this is a mountain biome that is completely covered in stone blocks. Occasionally, this biome might also have a strip of calcite blocks forming on it as well.

Stony Peaks is a variant of Jagged and Frozen Peaks that usually forms around warmer biomes like Savanna, Jungle, Forests, etc.

4) Mushroom Fields

Mushroom Fields is the fourth rarest biome, despite feeling like it's the rarest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mushroom Fields is one of the most popular rare biomes in Minecraft, but it is only the fourth-rarest. It only covers 0.145% of the area in the Overworld. This biome is unique when it comes to its generation. It is not connected to any regular land biome and generates as an island completely surrounded by ocean.

Mushroom Fields are completely covered with mycelium blocks and large mushrooms. Only red mooshrooms spawn on this biome. Additionally, no hostile mob can spawn on this biome, even at night, making it the safest biome in the entire game.

5) Frozen Peaks

Frozen Peaks consists of snow and ice blocks. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Frozen Peaks is another rare mountain biome that only covers 0.157% of the surface area in the Overworld. It mainly consists of snow, ice, and packed ice blocks. This biome usually generates next to Plains, Forests, Cherry Groves, Taigas, and also Ice Spikes.

Goats are the only real-life farm animal that spawns in this biome. It can also spawn all kinds of hostile mobs.

