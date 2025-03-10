Minecraft builders create astounding realistic city in just 24 hours

The Minecraft community has often been astounded by players' building projects. These range from large buildings, cities, and fictional countries to massive mountains and computers. The amount of patience and persistence required to complete such projects is nothing but impressive.

In an example of such persistence, a group of Minecraft players recently built a massive city in just 24 hours. u/ThaMango shared some images on the game's subreddit, where talented builders show off their projects. The images featured aerial views of a city with mountains, suburbs, an airport, and even a giant Ferris wheel.

Reacting to the post, u/Disclaimer_II asked where someone could find 30 players who are ready to build something similar. The original poster mentioned that this project was done by a group of 30 builders. According to u/MaezGG, one can find such builders in the Builders Hub and Bakery.

u/Fra_builds_mc loved the build because it reminded them of some old Grand Theft Auto map. The original poster replied saying those maps were one of the motivations for the build. Another player, u/LuchiniOfAstora, thought along similar lines, with the map of GTA 3 being their first guess.

Redditors talk about the inspiration of the city build (Image via Reddit)

u/sidagreat89 said they loved the details, such as a plane flying over the suburbs area. u/BelgianDork jokingly asked whether they could talk about the interiors or if that would be considered a taboo.

The original poster replied to the comment saying they do not talk about interiors, pointing out that the buildings in the city do not have interiors. Considering that it was completed in just a day with only 30 builders, crafting the interiors would be very difficult as it requires another layer of planning that is just as time-consuming as making the entire exterior.

Players jokingly asked about the interiors of the city (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/redditis_garbage, revealed how they had built something similar. However, despite being 200 times smaller than this city, even that one did not have interiors.This hints at the difficulty of the process.

Brilliant builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Since Minecraft offers players a world where they can create anything, talented and patient builders often let their creativity run wild. Iconic locations from popular TV series, movies, and even games have been recreated in the blocky world. Recently, a player shared some images showing how they made the castle of Winterfell from the Game of Thrones series.

Castles are some of the most popular builds in the game. Other players have made large Gothic castles with incredible details and interiors. What makes some of these projects even more impressive is that they were made in Survival or even Hardcore mode.

