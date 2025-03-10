Minecraft player discover a blacksmith chest with nine diamonds

Getting valuable resources in Minecraft is one of the most exciting moments. When players come across chests in ruined nether portals or villagers, they can find some good loot, such as armor, swords, and even some minerals, especially if they are in the blacksmith’s house.

A Minecraft player, u/Maleficent-Steak-448, shared an image on the game's subreddit showing they found nine diamonds and some other good loot in a blacksmith’s chest. The caption stated that they came across this while playing on their Survival world. Getting nine diamonds and obsidian blocks can be incredibly helpful for anyone in a survival playthrough.

The original poster mentioned the seed and coordinates of the village so other other players can explore it as well.

Version: 1.19.2

Seed: -8902383174681161598

Coordinates: 1120, 88, 572

Reacting to this post, u/OverlordPhalanx jokingly said that they could hear the villagers standing in the town square talking about the robbery of the blacksmith’s house.

The user also added that the loot is just one obsidian block away from making an ender chest but since there is no portal, the blaze powder is absent. Another player, u/Sufficient_Pheasant, said that the chest had the blacksmith’s life savings.

u/RenegadeAccolade called it a very lucky find. The user asked what “accidentally” meant here, as the original poster mentioned that they accidentally came across this chest in the caption. The user stated that if they are playing survival and they come across a chest, they would not call it accidental.

Redditors react to the rare chest find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The original poster replied to the comment saying by “accidentally,” they meant they were not actively looking for the chest with some amazing loot. It was just a regular survival playthrough in which they stumbled upon this chest.

Another player, u/PSCuber77_gaming, said that the items in the chest are random and does not matter if the seed value is the same, meaning that if someone else inputs the seed, they will not get the same items in the chest.

Rare finds in Minecraft

The glitched villager texture in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/FeeDStunz)

All the structures and items in the game spawn randomly to keep exploration fun. Players do not know what they will find in a village or a cave. However, sometimes bugs or glitches can lead to some great loot, as seen in this post.

Sometimes, it might be familiar items such as diamonds, gold or iron ingots, or even some great weapon. However, these bugs can lead to some bizarre spawns as well. Recently, a player came across a villager with no texture. It was pitch black with a purple accent, making it look like something from the End dimension.

