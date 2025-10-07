Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.25 beta and preview patch notes

Ever since the second Minecraft Live of 2025, fans have been keeping an eye out for snapshots, betas, and previews, hoping Mojang would add some new features for the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Unfortunately, the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.25 release comes with another round of bug fixes and improvements but no new content.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.25 introduces a new feature for Realms called Realms Saves, an improved way to save server backups to help you better restore your world if something bad happens to your server. It also fixes some annoying bugs, such as items inside a bundle getting deleted in certain scenarios, improves Vibrant Visuals’ ambient lighting, and more.Read the complete Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.25 changelog below to find out what’s fixed in the beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.25 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesGameplayFixed a bug where the contents of a Bundle would get deleted if placed in a container above a Hopper with all slots filled (MCPE-226250)GeneralFixed a bug where window animations were missing when maximizing and minimizing the game in GDK PC(MCPE-227872)GraphicalWhen the Vibrant Visuals renderer is enabled, particles now receive correct ambient lighting regardless of whether or not they have the &quot;minecraft:particle_appearance_lighting&quot; component. Particles can be made to glow in Vibrant Visuals by supplying emissive values via MERS uniforms or textures (MCPE-220830)On Windows, the game will now start with previously used window state (maximized, windowed, etc) (MCPE-228007)InputFixed an issue where the mouse scroll would still register even if the game was unfocused (MCPE-228272)Improved Handling of IME interactions with in-line composition and activations only when actively editing text (MCPE-227859)Stability and PerformanceFixed a bug that caused some world data saved by previous PlayStation 5 releases to be loaded incorrectly, resulting in missing or altered terrain and structures (MCPE-228500)Prevent crash and prompt user to install GameInputRedist.msi if they are missing it during boot of the game on WindowsRealmsIntroducing Realms Saves, a new and improved version of our previous backup system. Keep your Realms worlds safe with a new bank of cloud storage included with your Realms subscription.Realms saves come in two flavors:Automatic saves are functionally the same as our previous &quot;backups&quot; system:They are taken at the end of every Realms play session when the server shuts down, or every 30 minutes during a play session.They are only retained for a limited time, according to our retention policy (which has not changed with this update)They do not count towards your bank of cloud storage.They are on by default - no need to enable anything to keep your Realm world safe with automatic saves.All previous Realms backups will be converted to automatic saves.Manual saves are created by the Realm owner and count towards a bank of storage that comes with your Realms subscription.Manual saves are retained as long as your Realm is. They are not automatically deleted by our retention policy*, but Realm owners can delete manual saves if they want to free up storage space.Realms plus subscriptions come with 10gb of manual save storage and Realms core subscriptions come with 5gb.Automatic saves can be turned into manual saves by the Realm owner.Realms saves can be found in the Realms settings menu accessed via the &quot;Edit Realm&quot; button rather than the Realms world settings menu that backups used to show up in. While playing on the Realm, saves can also be found in the in-game settings menu for the Realm owner.Realms saves will also now list the world name and the packs that were applied at the time of the save.This feature will slowly rollout to players in Preview. You may not see it when the Preview first ships.*Realms and all of their associated data are automatically deleted 18 months after their subscriptions are cancelled.User InterfaceHotbar hotkeys now also work when hovering over output slots (MCPE-228275)Technical UpdatesUser InterfaceFixed a crash when using %.&lt;number&gt;s specifier with a length longer than the multiplied stringFixing a crash when using hotbar hotkeys while hovering over something that isn't an inventory slot (MCPE-228539)Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.25 beta and preview are now available for download. If you are on Android, you can access the beta by joining Minecraft’s beta program on the Google Play Store. The preview version is available on the respective app stores for Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, and iOS devices.