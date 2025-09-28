Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop: Nautlius, spear, and more

At the second Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced the fourth game drop of the year, Mounts of Mayhem. While everyone knew that Mojang would reveal the main features for the winter game drop, the game drop name reveal came as a surprise, as it is usually revealed a month before a game drop release. Either way, we finally know what's coming in the final Minecraft game drop of 2025.

As its name suggests, Mounts of Mayhem is set to be a chaotic update focused on mounts. Players will be getting a mountable aquatic mob called the nautilus. The game drop isn't just for players, as zombies and drowned are getting their own mounts as well. Let's do a deep dive into what's coming in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

All features announced for Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

1) Spear

Spear jab attack (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is finally getting a new tiered weapon called the spear in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. It has been over a decade since Mojang added a tiered weapon to the game. The last two weapons, the mace and trident, only came in one rarity and are tough to get your hands on.

The spear is completely different from the mace and trident. You will be able to craft a spear by placing two sticks and the material of your choice diagonally on a crafting table. You can make spears of the following varieties:

Wooden spear

Stone spear

Copper spear

Iron spear

Gold spear

Diamond spear

Netherite spear

While some players may have expected the spear to have a throwable attack like the trident, it only comes with two different moves: jab and charge. Jabs are quick poke attacks, while a charge attack can be performed by holding the use button for a few seconds. If the character is moving, the charge will deal more damage based on movement speed. This means you can now perform cavalry charges at your enemies.

2) Nautilus

Nautilus chilling in seaweed (Image via Mojang)

The second main attraction of Mounts of Mayhem is the new aquatic mob, the nautilus. It has been a long time since the oceans received some form of new life. Nautiluses are here to breathe fresh life into the oceans of Minecraft. These orange-colored mobs are rare aquatic creatures and are the horses of the oceans.

Like horses, nautiluses can be tamed, bred, and mounted by equipping a saddle. Nautiluses will help you with ocean exploration by giving the Breath of the Nautilus effect, which grants you underwater breathing. After happy ghasts allowed players to build freely in the air, nautiluses will help players explore and build underwater.

You can also find nautilus armor to protect them from underwater hazards. Along with nautiluses, Mojang is also adding zombie nautiluses, which are ridden by drowned.

3) Zombie horseman

Zombie horseman (Image via Mojang)

Last but not least, the next major feature announced for Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem is the zombie horseman. Zombie horses have been a part of the game for over twelve years, but they were spawnable only using commands. At last, players will finally get to face them as zombie horsemen in the fourth game drop of 2025.

In the Mounts of Mayhem game drop, players will find zombies riding zombie horses in the Overworld. These zombies can spawn with spears and charge at you when you are spotted. Luckily, like skeleton horses, you can defeat the zombie and save the zombie horse for yourself, as it is a passive mob. But be sure to keep it tucked away from sunlight.

These are all the features confirmed for Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem so far. In the coming weeks, Mojang may introduce more new content in beta, preview, and snapshots.

