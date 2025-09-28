All major announcements in Minecraft Live 2025

Mojang recently hosted its second Minecraft Live 2025 in September. Players have been eagerly waiting for the devs to reveal new information about future updates, DLCs, and more. Like recent live events, the second Minecraft Live 2025 was quite short and only lasted half an hour.During the live event, Mojang only made three major announcements for Minecraft.Every major announcement in Minecraft Live 2025 (September)The Copper Age release dateThe Copper Age game drop has been in development for nearly three months now. Its first appearance was in a beta and preview released on July 1, 2025. As of now, the development is almost complete, and the game is in its pre-release phase.While many were speculating that the game drop could be released during the Minecraft Live 2025 itself, Mojang instead revealed its release date. Minecraft The Copper Age game drop is set to release on September 30, 2025.During the event, Mojang touched on every single feature of the game drop, like copper golem, chest, chains, bars, lanterns, torches, shelves, and much more.Mounts of Mayhem game drop announcementAfter announcing the release date of The Copper Age game drop, Mojang revealed the next upcoming game drop called Mounts of Mayhem. This will be the fourth game drop of the year.In Minecraft Live 2025, five major features of the next game drop were revealed and discussed: nautilus, zombie nautilus, nautilus armor, spear, zombie horse with zombie mount.Spear is a first-tier weapon that players can craft using two sticks and one copper, iron, gold ingot, diamond, or netherite. A jab attack can be performed by it if a player is static. While moving towards the target, players can perform a charge attack. The damage dealt by the weapon increases with the player's speed.Nautilus is a new passive underwater mob that can be tamed by feeding pufferfish and ridden using a saddle. It will pause the air depletion and allow players to dash forward. Nautilus armor can also be found as chest loot and applied to the new mob.Zombie Nautilus is an undead variant of regular Nautilus. It will usually spawn with a Drowned Zombie mount wielding a trident. It can chase and attack players when the Drowned Zombie is on it. If the Drowned Zombie dies, the Zombie Nautilus will stop chasing the player.Lastly, Zombie Horse will return as a regular mob in survival mode with the new game drop. It will spawn naturally at night with a Zombie mount wielding a spear. Currently, it is an unused mob that can only be summoned using commands or its spawn egg.Minecraft Bedrock x Dragon Ball Z DLCLastly, Mojang revealed that Minecraft has partnered with the Dragon Ball Z franchise for an official DLC for Bedrock Edition. A teaser showed a player placing all five dragon balls and summoning Shenron, the Eternal Dragon of Earth. After doing so, the player receives a skin cosmetic for the head that is essentially Goku's Super Saiyan mode hairstyle.At the end of the teaser, Mojang announced that the DLC will be coming soon to Bedrock Edition, with no set release date.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:Minecraft Live 2025 September recap: Highlights of all features and announcementsMinecraft's adorable new copper golem has a release date now⁠Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC announcedMinecraft reveals new aquatic mob, Nautilus