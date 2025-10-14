Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.20 beta and preview patch notes: Spear, Nautilus, and more 

A week after Java Edition, Mojang has added Mounts of Mayhem game drop features to Bedrock Edition. The new Minecraft 1.21.130.20 beta and preview add the nautilus, the new weapon spear, the exclusive spear enchantment Lunge, zombie horses in Survival mode, and more.Along with the Mounts of Mayhem features, Mojang has made changes and fixes to other aspects, such as a bundle duplication glitch, Alt+F4 not closing the game, and issues related to catching and spawning pufferfish, among others. As always, there are plenty of technical updates and experimental technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.20. Read the complete changelogs below to see what’s new, changed, and fixed in the latest beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.20 patch notesNew FeaturesNautilusNew neutral aquatic mobAttacks using a Dash attack if provokedSpawns in all ocean biomesTamed using Pufferfish or a Bucket of PufferfishTamed Nautilus can be mounted using a SaddleHas a Dash skill similar to Camels, used by pressing Jump buttonOccasionally attacks Pufferfish within range using Dash attackAdds &quot;Breath of the Nautilus&quot; effect to mounted playerTamed Nautilus without Saddle has a roaming restriction of 32 blocksTamed Nautilus with Saddle has a roaming restriction of 16 blocksTakes suffocation damage on landNautilus ArmorEquipable on Nautilus and Zombie NautilusComes in Copper, Golden, Iron, Diamond and Netherite versionsBreath of the NautilusEffect that affects mounted playerPauses player oxygen consumption (but does not replenish oxygen)Zombie NautilusNew neutral underwater mobAttacks using a Dash attackSpawns with a Drowned rider wielding a TridentIs hostile if the rider is a hostile mobNeutral without a riderTamed using Pufferfish or a Bucket of PufferfishTamed Zombie Nautilus can be mounted using a SaddleHas a Dash skill similar to Camels, used by pressing Jump buttonOccasionally attacks Pufferfish within range using Dash attackAdds &quot;Breath of the Nautilus&quot; effect to mounted playerCannot be bredTamed Zombie Nautilus without Saddle has a roaming restriction of 32 blocksTamed Zombie Nautilus with Saddle has a roaming restriction of 16 blocksTakes suffocation damage on landSpearNew weapon that can be crafted in Wood, Stone, Copper, Iron, Gold, Diamond and Netherite versionsEach material has different stats for timing, influencing how fast they are to useHas a minimum reach for damage, being too close to a target will yield no damageHas extended maximum reach compared to other tools and weaponsZombies and Piglins can spawn with the SpearHas two attacks: Jab and ChargeCharge AttackPress and hold secondary action button to useDamage based on Spear material, the player's view angle and velocity of both player and targetWhile holding down button the attack goes through three stages before returning to idle:Engaged: Spear can deal damage, knockback and dismount mounted enemies if speed is above the required thresholdsTired: Indicated by Spear rotating to a vertical position and shaking Spear can deal damage and knockback (but not dismount) if the speed is above the required thresholdsDisengaged: Indicated by Spear being lowered, pointing downwards Spear gives damage but not knockback or dismount if the speed is above the required thresholdJab AttackQuick press primary action button to useLow damage attack with knockbackCooldown between attacksWood spears have the fastest cooldown; Netherite the slowestCan hit multiple enemiesDoes not destroy blocksLunge EnchantmentSpear exclusive enchantmentOnly works with the Jab attackWhen doing a Jab attack with Lunge it propels the player horizontally in the view directionView angle needs to be perfectly leveled horizontally to achieve maximum lunge distanceDoes significant durability damage to the SpearZombie HorseSpawns naturally at night in Plains and Savanna biomesSpawns with a Zombie rider wielding a SpearIs hostile if the rider is a hostile mobNeutral without a riderTamed like normal HorsesFavorite food is Red MushroomTamed Zombie Horse can be mounted using a SaddleCannot be bredFeatures and Bug FixesAudioThe swimming sound no longer plays when flying underwaterBiomesFixed an issue where the replacement biomes were not read for client-side chunk generationGameplayHoppers now have a short cooldown after being moved by a Piston that prevents interaction. This fixes a bug with Bundle duplicationGeneralFixed a bug where pressing ALT + F4 in-game opens the pause menu instead of closing the game on latest Windows Preview (MCPE-228098)GraphicalThe first critical hit particle for Arrows is now slightly delayedThe nose of the Copper Golem is now rotated correctly while the Golem is sitting down (MCPE-228256)Fixed large flipbook textures corrupting other texturesInputFixed an issue with input delay for mouse and keyboard on PC builds (MCPE-227833)Fixed a bug on Windows where the cursor is positioned at the center after camera movement and reopening the GUI (MCPE-227904)Fixed a bug where input was partially lost when shifting focus during world load (MCPE-228288)ItemsGold Horse Armor has been renamed to Golden Horse Armor (MCPE-101388)MobsFixed bug where Camels could not dash when standing in waterPufferfish can now spawn in the Lukewarm Ocean and Deep Lukewarm Ocean biomesPufferfish and Tropical Fish can now be caught when fishing in Jungle biomesDrowned attack now knockbacks attacked mob into air when mob is not in water (MCPE-133343)Added chance for Zombie Horse Riders to spawn in Savannas and PlainsRealmsFixed Realm server selection behaving unpredictablySettingsStorageDisplay &quot;Unlisted Worlds&quot; that cannot be loaded so they can be deleted (MCPE-223708)User InterfaceTouch Controls: The camera Y-sensitivity for D-Pad controls has been decreased, matching the sensitivity for Joystick controlsHotbar hotkeys now also work when hovering over output slots of Grindstone and Anvil (MCPE-228276)Touch Controls: There is now an option to increase the size of the top row of buttons in the HUD.New achievements page: Fixed a bug where some achievements could not be manually removed from the In Progress listTouch Controls: Customizable controls are now always onUpdated the Add-Ons navigation button to have proper spacing between the icon and the textVanilla ParitySoundsThe critical hit sound now correctly plays when a player lands a critical hitTechnical UpdatesAI GoalsMade schemas for goals minecraft:behavior.explore_outskirts and minecraft:behavior.investigate_suspicious_location stricter when parsing and will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 1.21.130 and newerAPIFixed an issue where Dimension.getEntitiesFromRay and Entity.getEntitiesFromViewDirection stopped working for some entities such as minecraft:xp_orb, ground items, minecraft:arrow, minecraft:snowball and minecraft:thrown_tridentReleased AABB from beta to v2.4.0Released Entity.getAABB from beta to v2.4.0Released ControlScheme from beta to v2.4.0Released Player.setControlScheme from beta to v2.4.0Released Player.getControlScheme from beta to v2.4.0Released GetBlocksStandingOnOptions from beta to v2.4.0Released Entity.getBlockStandingOn from beta to v2.4.0Released Entity.getAllBlocksStandingOn from beta to v2.4.0BlocksThe &quot;fit_to_frame&quot; option in geometry files can no longer be disabled to render block-items larger than its frame from &quot;format_version&quot; 1.21.130 onwardGeneralFixed disabling of building and mining abilities for players with operator permissions while in Creative modeComponentsUpdates to minecraft:dash_actionAdded new field &quot;can_dash_underwater&quot; that allows entities with this component to dash underwaterDisabled by defaultEditorAdded IListPanePropertyItem to pane API to create lists with text, button, checkbox and image componentsAdded cubemap controls to the Vibrant Visuals Settings PaneUpdated Line Tool's middle selector to now change to Hermite curve automatically when moving the gizmoUpdated Jigsaw Tool to automatically import template pools from loaded behavior packsFixed a bug that caused Editor scaling to be brokenFixed a bug that prevented Summon tool from spawning custom entitiesUpdated Settings data to be saved across sessions, users need to manually save the SettingsFixed a bug which caused detached gizmo to appear during ruler drag while axis lockedEntity ComponentsAdded the minecraft:body_rotation_locked_to_vehicle component, that causes the entity's body to automatically rotate to align with its mounted vehicleGraphicalFix blocks using &quot;render_method&quot;:&quot;blend&quot; always being semi-transparentFix blocks using &quot;render_method&quot;:&quot;blend&quot; and &quot;render_method&quot;:&quot;alpha_test&quot; not having shaded sides in the inventoryAdded cubemap controls to the Editor's Vibrant Visuals Settings PaneAdded the ability to data-drive cubemap lighting and effects in Vibrant Visuals. See the updated Creator portal for more informationThe new cubemap configuration files should be placed in the cubemaps directory of a resource pack.Example of a cubemap configuration file with path cubemaps/mycubemap.json:{&quot;format_version&quot;: &quot;1.21.130&quot;,&quot;minecraft:cubemap_settings&quot;: {&quot;description&quot;: {&quot;identifier&quot;: &quot;mypack:mycubemap&quot;},&quot;lighting&quot;: {&quot;ambient_light_illuminance&quot;: {&quot;0.00000&quot;: 4.0,&quot;1.000000&quot;: 4.0},&quot;sky_light_contribution&quot;: 1.0,&quot;directional_light_contribution&quot;: 1.0,&quot;affected_by_atmospheric_scattering&quot;: true,&quot;affected_by_volumetric_scattering&quot;: true}}}format_version: Required field containing &quot;1.21.130&quot;minecraft:cubemap_settings: Required fieldminecraft:cubemap_settings/description/identifier: Required field. If the identifier is equal to minecraft:default_cubemap, it will be used by default in all biomes. Otherwise, the cubemap configuration can be applied to a biome by supplying the same identifier in the respective .client_biome.json file for that biome. Example of a biome configuration file with path biomes/river.client_biome.json:{&quot;format_version&quot;: &quot;1.21.130&quot;,&quot;minecraft:client_biome&quot;: {&quot;description&quot;: {&quot;identifier&quot;: &quot;minecraft:river&quot;},&quot;components&quot;: {&quot;minecraft:cubemap_identifier&quot;: {&quot;cubemap_identifier&quot;: &quot;mypack:mycubemap&quot;}}}}minecraft:cubemap_settings/lighting: Required field. Any fields inside lighting are optionalminecraft:cubemap_settings/lighting/ambient_light_illuminance: Contains pairs of numbers, where the first number should be between 0.0 and 1.0 (time of day) and the second number should be between 0.0 and 100000.0 (ambient light). Default value is 5.625 for all times of dayminecraft:cubemap_settings/lighting/sky_light_contribution: Contribution of the sky light. It should be between 0.0 and 1.0. Default value is 1.0minecraft:cubemap_settings/lighting/directional_light_contribution: Contribution of the directional light. It should be between 0.0 and 1.0. Default value is 0.0minecraft:cubemap_settings/lighting/affected_by_atmospheric_scattering: Value is a boolean and controls the state of the atmospheric scattering effect applied the cubemap. Default value is falseminecraft:cubemap_settings/lighting/affected_by_volumetric_scattering: Value is a boolean and controls the state of the volumetric scattering effect applied the cubemap. Default value is trueItem ComponentsAdded the minecraft:swing_sounds item componentAllows overriding the swing sounds emitted by the userFields:&quot;attack_miss&quot;: sound played when an attack misses or deals no damage due to invulnerability&quot;attack_hit&quot;: sound played when an attack hits&quot;attack_critical_hit&quot;: sound played when an attack hits and deals critical damageAt least one field needs to be specifiedAdded the minecraft:kinetic_weapon item componentDescription:Allows an item to deal damage and other effects every tick while in use, to all unobstructed targets found in a straight line from the user's view vectorDamage is computed based on both the user's and target's velocity projected onto the view vector (via dot product)The more the user and target move toward each other and align with the view vector, the higher the damageAfter applying &quot;damage_multiplier&quot; and &quot;damage_modifier&quot;, the resulting damage is floored to the nearest lower integerFields:&quot;delay&quot;: Ticks to wait before applying damage and effects&quot;reach&quot;: Range along the view vector where entities can be hit&quot;hitbox_size&quot;: Extra tolerance on the raycast to detect entities&quot;damage_multiplier&quot;: Multiplies the sum of the projected velocities&quot;damage_modifier&quot;: Adds to the multiplied sum of the projected velocities&quot;damage_conditions&quot;: Conditions that need to be satisfied for damage to be applied&quot;knockback_conditions&quot;: Conditions that need to be satisfied for knockback to be applied&quot;dismount_conditions&quot;: Conditions that need to be satisfied for riders to be dismounted&quot;damage_conditions&quot;, &quot;knockback_conditions&quot; and &quot;dismount_conditions&quot; fields:&quot;max_duration&quot;: Time, in ticks, during which the effect can be applied after &quot;delay&quot; elapses&quot;min_speed&quot;: Minimum user's speed (projected onto the view vector via a dot product) required for the effect to be applied&quot;min_relative_speed&quot;: Minimum relative speed of the user with respect to the target (projected onto the view vector via a dot product) required for the effect to be appliedIf omitted, the corresponding effect does not applyRequirements:Requires the &quot;minecraft:use_modifiers&quot; item component on the same itemAdded the &quot;minecraft:piercing_weapon&quot; item componentDescription:Allows an item to deal damage to all entities detected in a straight line along the user's view vectorItems with this component cannot destroy blocks, as the attack action always takes priority, regardless of what the user is looking atFields:&quot;reach&quot;: Range along the view vector where entities can be hit&quot;hitbox_size&quot;: Extra tolerance on the raycast to detect entitiesRequirements:The &quot;minecraft:cooldown&quot; item component now supports a &quot;type&quot; fieldDefines the action the cooldown applies to, in a mutually exclusive way, so cooldowns for one action type do not affect the otherValues:&quot;use&quot;: puts the item on cooldown when used, preventing further use until it expires, but still allowing attacks, mining, and interaction&quot;attack&quot;: puts the item on cooldown when attacking, preventing further attacks until it expires, but still allowing use, mining, and interaction&quot;use&quot; is the default value, preserving the component's original behaviorMolangAdded four new Molang queries pertaining to the minecraft:on_use_kinetic_damage item component:query.get_kinetic_item_delay, Returns the delay value from the main-hand item's minecraft:on_use_kinetic_damage component, or 0 if the component is not presentquery.get_kinetic_item_damage_duration, Returns the damage_duration value from the main-hand item's minecraft:on_use_kinetic_damage component, or 0 if the component is not presentquery.get_kinetic_item_knockback_duration, Returns the knockback_duration value from the main-hand item's minecraft:on_use_kinetic_damage component, or 0 if the component is not presentquery.get_kinetic_item_dismount_duration, Returns the dismount_duration value from the main-hand item's minecraft:on_use_kinetic_damage component, or 0 if the component is not presentAdded &quot;query.kinetic_weapon_delay&quot;, which returns the &quot;delay&quot; value from the main-hand item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component, or 0 if the component is not presentAdded &quot;query.kinetic_weapon_damage_duration&quot;, which returns the &quot;max_duration&quot; value of &quot;damage_conditions&quot; from the main-hand item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component, or 0 if the component is not presentAdded &quot;query.kinetic_weapon_knockback_duration&quot;, which returns the &quot;max_duration&quot; value of &quot;knockback_conditions&quot; from the main-hand item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component, or 0 if the component is not presentAdded &quot;query.kinetic_weapon_dismount_duration&quot;, which returns the &quot;max_duration&quot; value of &quot;dismount_conditions&quot; from the main-hand item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component, or 0 if the component is not presentAdded &quot;query.ticks_since_last_kinetic_weapon_hit&quot;, which returns the number of ticks elapsed since the user last hit something while using a kinetic weaponReturns -1.0 if no kinetic weapon is being used or if nothing has been hit yetHits that occur while the user is unloaded are not countedNetwork ProtocolAdded ActorFlags::BODY_ROTATION_LOCKED_TO_VEHICLELevelSoundEventPacket modified: added LevelSoundEvent::SpearAttackHit, LevelSoundEvent::SpearAttackMiss, LevelSoundEvent::WoodenSpearAttackHit and LevelSoundEvent::WoodenSpearAttackMissActorEventPacket modified: added ActorEvent::KINETIC_DAMAGE_DEALTParticlesFixed a bug that caused incorrect validation errors for particle texture path (MCPE-220351)StructuresPrevented a crash when trying to export structures in unsupported platformsExperimental Technical UpdatesAPIDebug drawing tech in @minecraft/debug-utilities now supports rendering shapes in different dimensions:Added setLocation(location: minecraftserver.DimensionLocation | minecraftserver.Vector3): void method to DebugShapeThe location property on DebugShape has been changed to read only (use setLocation above to modify the location)Added dimension readonly property to DebugShapeChanged the constructors of all the debug shapes to instead take a variant of Vector3 or DimensionLocationFixed triggering of PlayerSwingStartAfterEvent to only happen on the start of a swingFixed issue where onBreak beta API event would not fire if a Piston was the breaking causeReleased @minecraft/server version 2.4.0Added @minecraft/server version 2.5.0-betaAPI InfraModernized CommandOutputPacket serializationMax number of &quot;Output Messages&quot; set max to 100Field &quot;Message Id&quot;, set max size to 512 charactersMax number of &quot;Parameters&quot; set to 512Modernized CommandRequestPacket serializationField &quot;Request ID&quot;, set max size to 39 charactersBlocksAdded component minecraft:support behind the Upcoming Creator Features toggleCreated a new block trait, minecraft:connection, to expose behavior like Fences or Glass Panes from Vanilla where blocks connect to other blocks around them. Using this trait with the example below adds the bool states minecraft:connection_north, minecraft:connection_east, minecraft:connection_south, and minecraft:connection_west. This is only available while the &quot;Upcoming Creator Features&quot; toggle is enabledOne known issue with this is that blocks using minecraft:connection don't properly decide connections to blocks like Fences, Walls, Iron Bars, Fence Gates, and Glass Panes. Addressing this issue is currently in developmentWith Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130 entering its beta and preview stage, players can expect the 1.21.120 update to arrive in the coming days. Version 1.21.120 is a minor update, so it will likely be released without any prior announcement on a Tuesday or Wednesday.Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w42a patch notes: Spear improvement, environmental attributes, and more