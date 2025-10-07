  • home icon
  • When might Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop release?

When might Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop release?

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:17 GMT
Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop
Here's everything you need to know about the release date of the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

The latest Live event introduced players to the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem, the upcoming and final game drop for 2025. The drop is set to add a host of interesting mobs and features, such as the Nautilus, the zombie horse, and the spear. So it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when they can get their hands on this major update.

Here's a deep dive into all possibilities regarding a timeline for the arrival of the much-awaited Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on past trends and available information. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a pinch of salt.

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update timeline: All possibilities explored

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop will add the spear, a brand-new weapon type (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft updates are one of the most-awaited segments each year, introducing an array of new features, mobs, and gameplay improvements like Vibrant Visuals. In the latest Minecraft Live in September, the developers announced the upcoming and final game drop for this year, 'Mounts of Mayhem'.

Based on past trends of game drops, players can expect the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update to arrive later this year, in December 2025. If the developers follow the past trend of the release of the Garden Awakens in December 2024, it is quite possible that the update could arrive in December.

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop is set to introduce the zombie horse (Image via Mojang Studios)

Additionally, game drops have usually followed a three-month gap between each release. Following the release of the Copper Age in September, this puts the update in December. The timeline aligns perfectly with the announcement of the developers, who have stated that the update will arrive later this year. Based on these factors, Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem could be officially released in December 2025.

This final major update for 2025 will introduce an array of new features and mobs, expanding the array of blocks and entities in the game. It will add the much-awaited nautilus and the zombie horse, as well as new weapons and items such as the spear. Apart from this, players can expect the developers to enhance existing mechanics to improve the gameplay experience.

Also read: Bring the game to life with this simple visual mod

Check out our other articles:

Edited by Sayendra Basu
