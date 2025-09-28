Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

Minecraft mods are an integral part of the gameplay experience, introducing a host of unique features and abilities to the vanilla world. While some add new mechanics, others let gamers interact and engage in immersive ways. Similarly, this nifty mod brings actions to life and makes multiplayer worlds more enjoyable.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the What Are They Up To (Watut) Minecraft mod.

How to install the What Are They Up To (Watut) Minecraft mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the What Are They Up To (Watut) mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Corosus)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The What Are They Up To (Watut) mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Fabric/Forge/NeoForge/Quilt installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge running on game version 1.21.1.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can download and install the What Are They Up To (Watut) Minecraft mod:

Visit the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the What Are They Up To (Watut) mod for Minecraft by Corosus. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the What Are They Up To (Watut) mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Fabric/NeoForge/Forge/Quilt installed or are new to installing packs and APIs, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process seamless. For installation using the Curseforge mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed app. Once the app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the What Are They Up To (Watut) mod. It is recommended to install the mod on a fresh instance since it prevents any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, click the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the What Are They Up To (Watut) mod successfully installed.

Ad

For manual installation of the Minecraft What Are They Up To (Watut) mod, install the Coroutil dependency to ensure the base mod functions as intended. Simply download and place it in the same folder as the mod to ensure it works flawlessly. If this seems like too much, you can always opt for automatic installation using the Curseforge launcher using the steps mentioned above.

Note: For installation on servers, it needs to be installed on both the client and the server to run. This is because the mod needs data to display the actions of fellow players.

Ad

Also read: Owls add-on guide: How to get and play

Features of the Minecraft What Are They Up To (Watut) mod

The What Are They Up To (Watut) mod adds an array of unique actions and animations to the gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The What Are They Up To (Watut) is an interactive mod that displays the actions of fellow players in the game, making gameplay more intuitive and realistic. It shows activities such as typing, in the world, or in the UI. IT adds unique movements that simulate these actions, making them more immersive.

Ad

One of the most immersive actions in the mod is when players open their inventory or crafting chest. It shows a HUD that depicts their actions, making it a truly realistic experience that brings the game to life seamlessly. Additionally, the mod also shows when people fall asleep. It adds a Zz indicator in the player list and sends out an idle notification.

The What Are They Up To (Watut) mod adds an array of unique animations and movements that reflect the actions of players, greatly improving the native style. Despite adding these gameplay elements, it blends in seamlessly with the vanilla design without creating any elements of distraction.

Ad

Also read: YouTuber's 14-year journey to the Far Lands is about to be completed

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!