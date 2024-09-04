Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20 beta and preview patch notes: More bundle improvements, parity changes, and more

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20 beta and preview comes with bug fixes and improvements to the bundles. This feature has been in development actively for over a month and has been getting better with every beta/preview patch release.

Other than bundles, Mojang has also added interesting parity changes to bring the Minecraft Bedrock Edition closer to Java Edition. One of these is the nerf of the enchanted golden apple, which now gives Regeneration II instead of V. Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20 patch has also tried to improve performance on Nintendo Switch.

There are many other changes and features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20. Please go through the following patch notes to find out all about them.

Trending

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20

Bundles

The "Use" button hint is now shown when a Bundle is selected in the hotbar and using a game controller input (MCPE-185504)

Using this button throws items out of the Bundle

Bundles now display the bar showing their fullness level when placed in the hotbar

Using a Bundle from the hotbar now plays a sound and triggers an animation when emptying items (MCPE-185460)

Bundle tooltip placement now takes Screen Safe Area into account

When a Bundle is used in the hotbar, one group of items is emptied at a time instead of everything being emptied at once

The "Clear Hotbar" button hint is now shown when hovering the cursor over a Bundle, with the "Clear Hotbar" toggle enabled and using a game controller (MCPE-185504)

The "Swap" button hint is now shown when hovering an item over another item with a game controller

The "Place" button hint is now shown on all screens when holding an item on the cursor with a game controller

Also Read : How to make and use Minecraft bundles

Features and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20

Made a change on Nintendo Switch which may help neighboring chunks to load quicker when player has maximum framerate set (MCPE-120971)

Blocks

Vines placed with commands are now visible (MCPE-131854)

"mushroom_stem" is now its own block and is no longer a variant of "red_mushroom_block" and "brown_mushroom_block"

"skull" has been split into 7 unique instances: "skeleton_skull", "wither_skeleton_skull", "zombie_head", "player_head", "creeper_head", "dragon_head", "piglin_head"

Commands

Game rule ShowRecipeMessages is no longer considered a cheat (MCPE-177299)

Added the 'entity_offset' parameter to the camera command

Gameplay

Wind Charges can't be hit and redirected shortly after throwing them

Interacting with a Bed now sets it as the respawn point regardless of nearby enemies (MCPE-152134)

Players hitting the edge of the generated world will keep their velocity. Example: While flying with the Elytra, the player will stay floating instead of looing all speed instantly

Graphical

Addressed an issue where the game would show pink on iOS when using Large Zoom (MCPE-174398) (MCPE-185373)

Mobs

Polar bear now drops Cooked Fish when killed by fire or lava (MCPE-122488)

Pillager's 'celebrate3' sound now works (MCPE-121058)

Wolves, Cats, and Parrots trying to catch up to their owner now seamlessly resume navigation after teleporting to them

Wolves, Cats, and Parrots now teleport to their owner when panicking and far enough away

Wolves now teleport to their owner when in a fight and far enough away, preventing them from being left behind (MCPE-151765)

Realms

Added a new Realm Event. Can you discover it?

Fixed a bug that would prevent activation of addon for a Realm via Marketplace

User Interface

Hint about dismounting an entity no longer appears when changing dimensions and re-entering the world (MCPE-182876)

Armor HUD now updates properly when the player's equipped armor breaks (MCPE-103592)

Fixed a bug where the close button subpanel in the Stonecutter panel was empty instead of hidden while using controller

Added a new message to explain when a Marketplace Template is not available on a specific platform

Aligned the hunger and health bars with the experience bar in Classic UI on mobile devices (MCPE-177192)

Air bubbles now line up properly with hunger bar (MCPE-185268)

Position of player paper doll in the UI is now consistent between Classic and Pocket UI settings (MCPE-57498)

Potions with percentage-based effects now show the percentage sign correctly on their tooltips (on mobile devices) (MCPE-28531)

When dying by the thorns of a Guardian, the death message now reads "'Player' was killed trying to hurt 'Mob'" (MCPE-114752)

Chat messages no longer overlap with one pixel (MCPE-119761)

Item text no longer jumps up when looking at a non-interactable entity (MCPE-161140)

Close and help button visuals for Smithing Table and Loom changed to match visuals for Cartography Table (MCPE-166008)

"Hide Controller Hints" now properly hides all control hints in the Villager trading menu (MCPE-167134)

Vanilla Parity

Creepers now drop a Music Disc upon being killed by a Bogged (MCPE-179008)

Bogged now drops Poison Arrows when killed by Mobs tamed by a Player

Dyeing Sheep and collars on Cats and Dogs now plays the dyeing sound as in Java Edition (MCPE-150684)

Mushroom Stems used on the Composter have had their fill chance adjusted from 85% to 65%

The all-sided pore mushroom block has been removed from the creative inventory

Enchanted Golden Apples now give Regeneration II instead of Regeneration V, matching Java Edition (MCPE-103061)

Added infinite duration option to Effect command. /effect <player: target> <effect: Effect> infinite [amplifier: int] [hideParticles: Boolean]

Added specific effect removal option to Effect command. /effect <player: target> clear <effect: Effect>

Placing Cocoa Beans now plays a sound (MCPE-49126)

Beehive and Bee Nest can no longer be used as fuel in Furnaces (MCPE-128393)

Mobs

Piglins will no longer pick up and admire Powered Rail items (MCPE-91187)

Other than these, there are many technical and experimental updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.40.20. Players interested in checking the complete patch notes can click here to read the latest 1.21.40.20 beta and preview patch notes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback