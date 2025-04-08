Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview patch notes: Vibrant Visuals improvements, bug fixes, and more

Mojang has released the Minecraft 1.21.80.27 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. This follows the update's beta, which introduced the happy ghast, vibrant visuals, and other Summer Game Drop features announced at Minecraft Live 2025.

Since the last beta and preview was a major update, it is not surprising that Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 focuses mostly on improvements. The latest version includes a few changes and fixes related to Vibrant Visuals. Aside from that, this update primarily delivers bug fixes and technical changes.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 patch notes: All you need to know

Experimental features

Gameplay

Added 'minecraft:replace_biomes' component to allow for custom biomes to replace portions of vanilla biomes. To use, add to custom biome files in behavior packs

Known issues: Mob spawning on custom blocks is not working, removing an add-on with a custom biome will cause issues, a total replacement of all biomes will cause the locate structure command to lag

Graphical

Re-enabled local exposure on all platforms in Vibrant Visuals mode

Fixed an issue that caused candles, chiseled bookshelves, and dried kelp blocks not to use PBR textures in Vibrant Visuals mode and Raytracing mode (MCPE-132021)

Stained glass now renders with correct colors when using Vibrant Visuals

Commands

Added the /controlscheme command for switching control schemes when the Experimental Creator Camera toggle is enabled

Features and Bug Fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview

Ambient Block Sounds

The ambient sounds for Sand block, Dead Bush block and Terracotta block can now play (MCPE-194677)

Blocks

Basalt can be created if the soul soil is placed last after the lava and blue ice are already in place again (MCPE-194008)

Gameplay

Changed Elytra so that while gliding, using a firework will only be used as a boost even if placed on a block

Fixed an issue where using a Firework with Elytra in another block like Sugar Cane would result in rubberbanding (MCPE-191595)

General

Enable Filter Profanity toggle on Xbox platforms

Enable Filter Profanity toggle on Nintendo platforms

Mobs

Fixed Evoker legs not moving when walking (MCPE-191193)

User Interface

Bundle UI now correctly disappears when interacting with Inventory tabs in Pocket UI

Fixed a bug where the game would be unresponsive for a short while after leaving the bed screen

Technical Updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview

API

@minecraft/server 1.19.0

Moved methods StructureManager.placeJigsaw and StructureManager.placeJigsawStructure from beta to 1.19.0.

Moved interface JigsawPlaceOptions from beta to 1.19.0

Moved interface JigsawStructurePlaceOptions from beta to 1.19.0

Moved error class PlaceJigsawError from beta to 1.19.0

@minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta

Coroutines (promises) are now flushed in early execution to allow async imports to interact with early execution APIs like Custom Components and Custom Commands.

Added support for custom command enums.

Added Enum type to CustomCommandParamType

spawnEntity method of Dimension no longer supports using a spawn event inside the identifier parameter. SpawnEntityOptions interface now has an optional string member spawnEvent?: string for specifying a spawn event to be sent to the entity when it is spawned. Please update any existing usages of spawn events inside identifier to instead use this new spawnEvent option. For example:

spawnEntity("minecraft:horse<minecraft:ageable_grow_up>", {x:0, y:0, z:0}) should become spawnEntity("minecraft:horse", {x:0, y:0, z:0}, {spawnEvent: 'minecraft:ageable_grow_up'})

EntityGroundOffsetComponent has been remove

Block method getComponent will return BlockCustomComponentInstance for custom components registered with BlockComponentRegistry in 2.0.0

@minecraft/server-ui 2.0.0-beta

Class ModalFormResponse

Changed type for formValues property from (boolean | number | string)[] to (boolean | number | string | undefined)[].

- New Signature: formValues?: (boolean | number | string | undefined)[].

- Old Signature: formValues?: (boolean | number | string)[].

formValues array now contains entries for all the elements provided by the request. It means that labels, headers, and dividers are considered into the response with an undefined value.

Block Components

Fixed isotropic textures in "minecraft:material_instances" being squashed and stretched for non-square faces

Blocks

New field "condition" added to the culling rules schema. It provides more control over which neighbor blocks will trigger a face or part to be culled.

The supported values are "default", "same_culling_layer", "same_block" and "same_block_permutation".

"default" will pass the condition if the neighbor block is full and opaque

All conditions are an extension of "default", meaning a full and opaque neighbor will always be a passing condition, before the extended "same_*" condition is checked

"same_culling_layer" will pass the condition if the neighbor block shares the same "culling_layer" as the block being occluded, defined in the geometry component

If either of the culling layers being compared is "minecraft:culling_layer.undefined", the condition will never pass

"same_block" will pass the condition if the neighbor block has the same identifier

"same_block_permutation" will pass the condition if the neighbor block has the same identifier and is the exact same permutation

Additionally, the feature is currently only usable behind the "upcoming creator features" toggle.

New field "culling_layer" added to the block's geometry component. It allows different blocks to be grouped together when using the "same_culling_layer" condition in a culling rules file.

When using the minecraft namespace, the only allowed culling layer identifiers are : "minecraft:culling_layer.undefined" or "minecraft:culling_layer.leaves".

Additionally, the feature is currently only usable behind the "upcoming creator features" toggle.

Components

Content errors will log missing entity references in the "minecraft:entity_placer" and "minecraft:projectile" item components

Editor

Fixed a bug where moving a structure to the clipboard while in Paste Preview (with no actual active clipboard) did not update the clipboard client widget

Fixed some bugs around freehand selection with very large volumes

Capped some of the brush volume max sizes so that they don't exceed our max voxel count for selection operations

Fixed a bug where a number of script widget errors would fire when entering The Nether as the startup dimension at Editor open

Fixed a bug that caused mouse cursor to be released when changing to Crosshair mode

Adding an animation on the viewport and opening the log panel when an error is logged.

Re-organized core modal tools in tool rail

Added an indicator to the 3D Block Cursor to show the face that the mouse is pointing at

Added a new tutorial flow which can be activated from Help menu

Structures

Trail ruins generate at the same location in Mutated Birch Forests between Java and Bedrock on the same world seed

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview is now available for download. If you want to try out the latest changes, including the updates to Vibrant Visuals and other improvements, you can install the new beta/preview version and explore them firsthand.

