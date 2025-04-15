Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft has released a new beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. Just a short while ago, Mojang also released Minecraft Snapshot 25w16a, featuring massive upgrades to leashes. Unfortunately, the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview is missing these new leash changes.
Minecraft has announced that the leash upgrade will be coming to the Bedrock Edition soon. Players can expect to see it in upcoming beta and preview versions. In the meantime, players can check out Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28. This is a small beta and preview update where Mojang has fixed issues with dried ghast blocks, improved Realms, and made a few performance enhancements.
Here are the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview patch notes
Features and bug fixes
Blocks
Dried Ghast blocks no longer generate with the "Drop 2 2025" experiment turned off (MCPE-199218)
Bundles
- Empty open Bundle icon now renders correctly when Bundles are tapped with Touch Controls
Stability and Performance
- Fixed bugs causing marketplace addon content to sometimes not load in a world
Realms
Realms Server Hosting Region Preference Selection:
- Added a new "Advanced" tab to the Realms settings screen
- In the advanced tab, Realm owners can select which datacenter region they would like to host their Realm in
- Options include a list of regions, or allowing the Realms service to automatically select the best region for the Realm owner or the first player to join the Realm in a given session
- Note that this selection is a preference only and due to server capacity, your Realm may be hosted in a different region than selected
- In that case, the next closest region to your preference will be selected
- Added a message during joining a Realm to indicate which server region your Realm is assigned to for that session
- More information will be shared about Realms server hosting with the next full release
- Known issue: The "set region help" help article has not been published yet, so that button will link to the Minecraft help site home page
Technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28
Stability and Performance
- Fixed a crash caused by buffer overrun in the data driven renderer when multiple values wrote to overlay color
- Fixed null pointer de-referencing crash in chunk rendering
Structures
- Data-driven Jigsaw Structures have been put back behind the experimental toggle
Experimental technical features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28
Graphical
- Updated the format of "lighting/global.json" to include support for controlling the new End light flash in Vibrant Visuals. The "directional_lights" section now has two groups: "orbital", which contains the lighting information around the sun and moon, and "flash", which contains information about the End light flash. The "flash" section supports an "illuminance" field which controls the max illuminance of the End light flash, and a "color" field, which controls the color of the flash.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 Preview is available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. If you are using an Android device, you need to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 Beta from the Google Play Store. However, unlike the Preview version, the Beta is not a separate application. It will replace the original Minecraft on your device.
Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w16a patch notes: Leash mechanic changes, elytra QoL improvement, and more
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!