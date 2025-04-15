Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft has released a new beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. Just a short while ago, Mojang also released Minecraft Snapshot 25w16a, featuring massive upgrades to leashes. Unfortunately, the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview is missing these new leash changes.

Ad

Minecraft has announced that the leash upgrade will be coming to the Bedrock Edition soon. Players can expect to see it in upcoming beta and preview versions. In the meantime, players can check out Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28. This is a small beta and preview update where Mojang has fixed issues with dried ghast blocks, improved Realms, and made a few performance enhancements.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview patch notes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Features and bug fixes

Blocks

Dried Ghast blocks no longer generate with the "Drop 2 2025" experiment turned off (MCPE-199218)

Bundles

Empty open Bundle icon now renders correctly when Bundles are tapped with Touch Controls

Stability and Performance

Fixed bugs causing marketplace addon content to sometimes not load in a world

Realms

Realms Server Hosting Region Preference Selection:

Added a new "Advanced" tab to the Realms settings screen

In the advanced tab, Realm owners can select which datacenter region they would like to host their Realm in

Options include a list of regions, or allowing the Realms service to automatically select the best region for the Realm owner or the first player to join the Realm in a given session

Note that this selection is a preference only and due to server capacity, your Realm may be hosted in a different region than selected

In that case, the next closest region to your preference will be selected

Added a message during joining a Realm to indicate which server region your Realm is assigned to for that session

More information will be shared about Realms server hosting with the next full release

Known issue: The "set region help" help article has not been published yet, so that button will link to the Minecraft help site home page

Ad

Technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28

Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash caused by buffer overrun in the data driven renderer when multiple values wrote to overlay color

Fixed null pointer de-referencing crash in chunk rendering

Structures

Data-driven Jigsaw Structures have been put back behind the experimental toggle

Experimental technical features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28

Graphical

Updated the format of "lighting/global.json" to include support for controlling the new End light flash in Vibrant Visuals. The "directional_lights" section now has two groups: "orbital", which contains the lighting information around the sun and moon, and "flash", which contains information about the End light flash. The "flash" section supports an "illuminance" field which controls the max illuminance of the End light flash, and a "color" field, which controls the color of the flash.

Ad

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 Preview is available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. If you are using an Android device, you need to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 Beta from the Google Play Store. However, unlike the Preview version, the Beta is not a separate application. It will replace the original Minecraft on your device.

Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w16a patch notes: Leash mechanic changes, elytra QoL improvement, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!