Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft 1.21.90.21 is a new beta and preview version for Bedrock Edition. After the useful leash changes in last week's beta and preview, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 may feel a little boring for some fans.

This update brings improvements to the ambient sounds played by certain biome-exclusive blocks. Mojang has also changed the crafting recipe for leads in the latest beta and preview. Now, instead of slime balls, you will need string to craft them. Dried ghast blocks have also received a recipe change and now require soul sand blocks instead of bone blocks.

Continue reading to find the complete patch notes for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview patch notes

Known Issues

There is a known issue in this Beta and Preview that might cause some mob animation issues, such as freezing Camels and floating Foxes! We have a fix lined up and hope to have this resolved as soon as possible.

Experimental Features

User Interface

The distance of players now modifies the size of the Locator Bar Player Dot instead of the opacity

Features and Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Text to speech will select an appropriate voice if available when changing in-game language on Android, iOS, and Win10.

Ambient Block Sounds

How often and where some ambient block sounds play have been updated

Ambient Dead Bush Sounds

Dead Bush ambient sounds now have a slightly increased chance of playing

Ambient Sand Sounds

Ambient sand sounds no longer requires sky access to play

Ambient sand sounds now have a slightly decreased chance to play

Ambient sand sounds can now play in all biomes

Terracotta block no longer triggers ambient sand sounds

Ambient Wind Sounds

Sand block no longer trigger ambient wind sounds

Short Dry Grass block and Tall Dry Grass block can now trigger ambient wind sounds when above 2 Sand/Red Sand or Terracotta blocks

Terracotta block no longer trigger ambient wind sounds

Blocks

Dispensing a lava bucket on a waterlogged Dried Ghast no longer duplicates the Dried Ghast

Dispensing a Lava Bucket on waterlogged blocks no longer empties the bucket without placing Lava (MCPE-178295)

Maximum Beacon beam height is now 2048

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where swapping item slots during an attack against a mob would re-select the original item slot used during the attack instead of staying on the new inventory slot item

Fixed entering the water while sprinting from double tapping forward no longer automatically enters the swimming state (MCPE-216867)

Fixed End islands portal teleports User outside the map borders instantly kills Player and causes them to lose all items in inventory (MCPE-174465)

General

Gamertags are used on all platforms to identify players in cross-platform multiplayer games

Graphical

The local player's vehicle will now always be eligible for rendering, no matter the orientation of the model compared to the render bounding box.

Fixed an issue in Vibrant Visuals where black boxes sometimes appeared on end portals when using TAAU at a non-native resolution (MCPE-212398)

Fixed a bug in Vibrant Visuals where materials with certain properties rendered black

Items

Mace with Wind Burst enchantment once again launches players as high as it does on Java Edition (MCPE-185829)

The recipe for Leads has been updated to no longer require a Slime Ball

The recipe for the Dried Ghast Block has been updated to now require a Soul Sand Block rather than a Bone Block

Mobs

Mobs will no longer clip through blocks sometimes when viewing them at a distance when they auto step up a block

Shadows are no longer rendered for entities that are riding a vehicle, unless said vehicle is invisible (MCPE-200797)

Pigs saddled by hand no longer drop two saddles when killed. (All pigs saddled by hand between 1.21.70 and now will still drop their duplicated saddles on death.) (MCPE-194389)

Increased attack range for Blaze from 16 to 48 blocks to match its target detection range (MCPE-35647)

Increased Blaze attack sound distance to 32 to match Java

The Ghastling can now follow Happy Ghasts

Piglins can now give Dried Ghast Blocks when bartered with

Vanilla Parity

Fixes a bug where Sponges would absorb water from waterlogged Barriers (MCPE-174826)

Baby Zombified Piglins no longer have golden swords equipped

Zoglin and Zombified Piglin are no longer faster when chasing the player in the Bedrock version

Piglins and Hoglins naturally spawned in Bastion Remnants will now drop XP when killed (MCPE-166103)

Fixed the Frozen Peaks biome generation so, like Java Edition, no Ice blocks are generated in the sea under the top sheet. (MCPE-194838)

Fixed a bug where players could not use usable items while sneaking and looking at interactive blocks (MCPE-64477)

Technical Updates

API

@minecraft/server 2.0.0

AddedisValid property on Camera from beta to stable

Moved TicksPerDay from beta to stable

Moved enum ScriptTintMethod from beta to stable

Moved enum ScriptBlockMapColorComponent from beta to stable

Block Components

Fixed a bug with the minecraft:geometry component where the full block geometry identifier minecraft:geometry.full_block was being ignored for several behaviors, including:

Mob spawning (mobs with custom spawn rules can now spawn on blocks using full block geometry)

Chest obstruction (blocks with full block geometry will now obstruct Chests)

Grass and Farmland survival (Grass and Farmland will turn into Dirt with a block using full block geometry above them)

Nylium survival (Nylium will turn into Netherrack with a block using full block geometry above it)

Vine growth (Vines will now spread to blocks using full block geometry)

Breathability (Mobs and actors can no longer breathe in blocks using full block geometry)

Blocks

Replaced emitter_intensity with emitter_particle_count in block_destruction.json and block_slide.json. This is to go in line with the particle count field in the BlockDestructionParticlesComponent. emitter_intensity Will still be used in the previous versions of these files.

Components

Fixed incorrect warning for using valid entity with event identifier in "minecraft:entity_placer" component.

The "minecraft:input_air_controlled" component no longer requires "use_beta_features"

Editor

Added block picker modes to filter blocks either by name or color

Updated Editor logging to not flash the screen when a global error occurs

Updated tutorial step confirmation for movement stage

Updated the farm tool to have a preview bounding box

Updated the block image thumbnail size from 128x128 to 64x64 resulting in 1/4 texture memory requirements for terrain blocks

Fixed a bug to prevent crashes when multiple players try concurrently exporting

Fixed a bug where block thumbnail images weren't correctly presented after changing video mode while in an Editor world

Fixed a crash while using the Flatten Brush tool while targeting air

Fixed a bug where clicking the color box didn't close the open color picker popup

Molang

Fixed query.health to work for the Wither to properly reflect the elapsed ticks since it started dying

Experimental Technical Updates

API

@minecraft/server 2.1.0-beta

Added enum LiquidSettings in beta.

Added optional property liquidSettings to scripting interfaces JigsawPlaceOptions and JigsawStructurePlaceOptions in beta. Defaults to ApplyWaterlogging.

New cheatsRequired property on CustomCommand interface.

If undefined or true (default is true), custom command execution requires that cheats are enabled. If false, then the custom command can execute without cheats enabled.

Remove Player.isOp()

Add read-only property playerPermissionLevel to Player

Add property commandPermissionLevel to Player

Added PlayerPermissionLevel enum with Visitor, Member, Operator values

Block Components

Added field "uv_lock" to "minecraft:geometry" block component behind UpcomingCreatorFeatures experiment

block component behind UpcomingCreatorFeatures experiment UV locking will allow faces to have the same texture orientations as the default geometry state, regardless of how "minecraft:transformation" component rotates the geometry.

Commands

Added optional property liquidSettings to /place structure and /place jigsaw commands. Defaults to apply_waterlogging.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw structures being placed in water no longer replace water incorrectly.

Added optional property liquid_settings to minecraft:jigsaw JSON to allow control over handling liquids when placing structures. Defaults to apply_waterlogging.

Components

The BlockDestructionParticles component has a new field allowing creators to determine the amount of particles that are generated on the destruction of the block

You can try all the changes and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 by downloading the latest preview or beta. The preview is available across all major Minecraft Bedrock platforms, such as Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, and iOS. As for the beta, it is available only for Android devices on the Google Play Store.

