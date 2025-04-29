How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on April 29, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of changes for mobs and blocks, such as ambient sounds, alongside modifications to existing features. Additionally, it also addresses bugs and issues in the game.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview

Note: The 1.21.90.21 experimental build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Ad

Trending

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview from the console's game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Additionally, it can be accessed with an Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or Ultimate edition).

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Launch the Xbox game store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Head to the game library and go to the search bar. Now, type or search for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, choose it and click on the "Install" button. Now, wait for the required files and assets to get downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console or lose internet connectivity to prevent the installation from getting corrupted.

Ad

Also read: Why Minecraft needs a detailed weather system

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview to check out the new changes to the ambient sounds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Ad

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Navigate to the left sidebar and choose the "Preview" button. Now, click on the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console version). Hit the "Download" button and wait for the required game files to get installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console have a stable internet connection and not be turned off to prevent file corruption.

Ad

Android/iOS devices

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview from the respective app stores (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has introduced beta support for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to try these experimental preview builds and their features on supported Android and iOS devices.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your compatible Android device. Head over to the Minecraft page or type the game's name in the store search bar to find it. Once found, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait while the preview files are downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview.

Ad

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and head to the Minecraft preview page. Ensure that there are slots available for signing up for the experimental build. If not, you will have to try again on the first of the next month for free slots. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked official account. Now, wait until you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview. Now, open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Ad

iOS players are recommended to try out the experimental build at least once a month to retain access, since the slots are very limited.

Additionally, most iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates enabled to ensure that users are on the latest available version of all of their installed apps and games.

However, if it is not enabled on your device, you can update manually by visiting the individual app store (Android/iOS) to get your hands on the latest available build. You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been replaced by an "Update" button. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on your device.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft announces major leash upgrades coming in next game drop

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can test the latest features and changes made to blocks and mobs in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview if you have the Bedrock Edition of the game installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not own the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, just head to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get your hands on it. Once done, log in with your bound Microsoft account and follow these steps to try out the latest features in the 1.21.90.21 beta and preview on your PC:

Ad

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head to the Microsoft Store to manually queue the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.28 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, you will have to go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update for this version.

Ad

Simply head over to the app library and queue the update for the Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games installed on the PC.

Now, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the files to be installed.

However, if you do not see an "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, just click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will manually queue the list of available updates on the device.

Ad

Additionally, you can also use the Xbox app on your PC to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview. Navigate to the left sidebar and locate the list of installed apps and games. Once found, click on the Preview edition and then hit the "Update" button to download the latest build.

For new beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview from the game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing a beta and preview build, head over to the Minecraft launcher. Choose Bedrock from the list of available editions, and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.90.21 beta and preview:

Ad

Head to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle.

Click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Now, simply choose the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Once selected, just hit the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview.

Since this is the first time you are installing the beta, it will take a while for all the assets and files to get downloaded and installed. Once done, dive into the experimental and try features ahead of their release.

Ad

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!