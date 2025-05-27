Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.27 beta and preview patch notes: Vibrant Visuals improvements, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.27 is one of the final beta and preview versions before the release of the highly anticipated summer game update. Developers have already added all the major features for the summer release, and what remains now is a final round of improvements and bug fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.27 addresses issues related to Vibrant Visuals, such as ambient lighting levels in the Nether and fog settings in warm and humid biomes. Some players also encountered a green-tinted screen when playing with Vibrant Visuals on Android devices. This issue has also been fixed in the latest beta and preview. Mojang had to temporarily revert the sky color changes based on weather in Vibrant Visuals due to some issues.

This version also includes fixes for Happy Ghasts and how leashes attach to them in certain cases. Check out the complete patch notes shared below to learn everything included in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.27 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.27 beta and preview patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Graphical

Fixed ambient lighting levels in the Nether in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed fog settings in warm and humid biomes in Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is no longer tinted green on Android devices (MCPE-220308)

Temporarily reverted weather-related changes to sky color in Vibrant Visuals while some issues are sorted out.

Items

Resolved an issue that caused items held in hand to not animate properly (MCPE-219652)

Mobs

Updated Ghastling speed to slow it down. Chill, friend, you have time to take in the sights.

The Happy Ghast's player detection area has been reverted to a single box: it now extends 2 blocks above its top, 1 block below, and 1 block to each side

The Happy Ghast no longer jitters when a player is detected at the edge of its detection area

Fixed the leash attach positions for the following mobs:

Allay (MCPE-220035)

Glow Squid

Ocelot (MCPE-220034)

Parrot

Snow Golem (MCPE-220041)

Squid (MCPE-220039)

The correct leash physics simulating four ropes is now used when a Mule is leashed to a Happy Ghast (MCPE-219640)

Entities can now be leashed to Glow Squid, just like regular Squid (MCPE-220040)

Technical Updates

Blocks

"alpha_test_to_opaque", "alpha_test_single_sided_to_opaque", and "blend_to_opaque" will not shift to "opaque" in the distance. This is a temporary rollback of functionality that will be fixed later.

Items

Fixed items with empty icon textures displaying as garbled pixels when held in hand

Gameplay

Fixed the default control schemes for all cameras

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.27 beta and preview are now available for download across all major platforms. The preview is available on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and for a select group of users on iOS devices. The beta version, however, is available only on Android via the Google Play Store.

