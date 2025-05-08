All new leash features coming in Minecraft Summer game drop 2025

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's upcoming summer game drop. This will be the second game drop of 2025, consisting of various new features and interesting changes. One of the items that received a major overhaul is the lead. After the game drop, lead will be a lot more useful and accessible.

Here are all the major changes that lead will receive in Minecraft's summer game drop.

Every new major lead change coming to the Minecraft summer game drop

Lead can connect two entities

Lead used to tie two entities. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first major change leads received is that they can now be used to tie two entities together. Players can no longer be required to leash each mob individually if they want to pull a group of them. Leads can be used to connect mobs with one another, creating a chain.

New lead connection between happy ghasts and larger entities

Larger entities can be connected to a happy ghast in a special way. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also made changes to the lead in relation to a new mob known as the happy ghast. They made it possible to link larger entities to happy ghasts with a special lead configuration shown in the picture above.

A big entity, such as a boat, can be connected to a happy ghast, in which players can place chests or other mobs. Therefore, as long as players have a happy ghast, this lead mechanic will make moving entities and resources much easier.

Lead snappable from shears

Lead can be cut by using shears. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Previously, players used to interact with the lead to cut it from entities or fences. Now, however, shears can also be used to cut leads.

Lead snapping distance increased

Lead's snapping distance has been increased from 10 to 12 blocks. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players pull entities with a lead, it can break if the entity is stuck somewhere. This is one of the most annoying things in Minecraft. With the upcoming game drop, Mojang increased the lead's snapping limit from 10 blocks to 12. Furthermore, the snapping limit of a lead when it is connected to a happy ghast is 16 blocks.

Improved lead mechanics

Leads are much more robust when flying with tied entities. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A more stable lead connection will be possible since Mojang improved the lead's mechanics and redesigned its physics, particularly when leashed creatures are airborne.

Now, leashed entities will align themselves with the leasher when being dragged on the leash. Also, the leash connections will now be broken while flying with a leashed entity using a firework rocket.

New lead crafting recipe

Slime ball was replaced by string in the lead's crafting recipe. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft summer game drop, lead is also getting a new crafting recipe. Mojang replaced the slime ball with a string. Hence, the crafting recipe now requires five strings in total. Lead will now be significantly easier to craft because strings can be easily obtained by killing common spiders.

