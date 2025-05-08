6 best mobs you should farm in Minecraft in 2025

In Minecraft, there are various mobs that you can interact with. Many of these mobs drop different items upon death, some of which are quite useful for survival. Hence, over the years, the community has created ways to farm these mobs to get as many resources from them as possible. These farms are designed to either automatically or semi-automatically trap and kill them.
Here are some of the best mobs that you should farm in Minecraft.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
List of 6 great mobs to farm in Minecraft
1) Enderman
Enderman is one of the most popular mobs that is frequently farmed in Minecraft. After you defeat the Ender Dragon, you can create a special enderman farm in the main End island.
Upon death, these creatures drop around 5 XP points and have a 50% chance to drop an ender pearl. Ender pearls are a great item that can be thrown to a place to instantly teleport in the game. Hence, enderman farms can be highly useful in Minecraft.
2) Blaze
Blaze is a dangerous, hostile mob that spawns in Nether Fortresses in the Nether. This mob shoots three quick fireballs when provoked. When you defeat one Blaze, it drops 10 XP points and has a 50% chance of dropping one Blaze Rod if killed without looting an enchantment.
To create a blaze farm in Minecraft, you need to find a blaze spawner in a Nether Fortress and create a large chamber around it to trap and kill blazes without them attacking you.
3) Iron Golem
Iron golem is also a great mob that should be farmed in Minecraft. It is the most basic mob to farm early in the game since it drops iron ingots, which are extremely useful in making weapons, tools, armor, and other blocks and items.
Iron golems can be farmed using villagers since the latter can summon iron golems infinitely if they are scared of a hostile mob.
4) Creeper
Creeper is the most iconic mob in Minecraft. It is one of the oldest mobs that can be farmed because it drops gunpowder. Though you might not have a lot of use for gunpowder early in the game, it is extremely useful when you defeat the Ender Dragon and find an elytra.
Gunpowder can be used to create firework rockets that launch you from the ground when elytra is active.
5) Zombified Piglin
Zombified piglins are the most common neutral mobs in Minecraft Nether. When an adult zombified piglin dies, it drops five XP points, while a baby zombified piglin drops 12 XP points. Furthermore, they have a chance to drop gold nuggets and even gold ingots. Because of their abundance in the Nether, you can create massive gold farms in the Nether roof to get gold nuggets.
Gold nuggets can then be used to create gold-plated food items like golden apples and golden carrots.
6) Cow
Cows are one of the most basic mobs that you should farm in Minecraft. They are farm animals that commonly spawn in grassy biomes. Every time a cow is killed, they drop their meat is dropped as a resource. Their meat can be cooked to make steak, which is one of the best food items in the game since it replenishes four hunger points.
Hence, you must create a cow crusher farm to make as many steak as possible for survival.
