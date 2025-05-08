How can Mojang make sniffer more useful in Minecraft

Sniffer is a passive mob in Minecraft that was added with the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Since sniffer was chosen by the player base through Mojang's annual mob vote competition, many were fond of the creature when it was first introduced. After its release, however, its popularity took a slight hit. This dip in popularity can be due to various reasons.

An argument can be made that Mojang could change certain features of the sniffer to make it more useful and popular in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which Mojang can make sniffer more useful in Minecraft

Spawning sniffers naturally

Finding a sniffer can be a tedious task in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players must understand that a sniffer does not spawn naturally anywhere in Minecraft. Since it is depicted as a lost ancient mob, it is only found in the form of eggs. These sniffer eggs are rare items that have around a 6.7% chance of being found inside suspicious sand blocks at Ocean Ruins in the Warm Ocean biome. The specificity of the location shows how rare sniffers are.

Hence, the first major change Mojang could make is to make sniffers a rare but naturally spawning creature in Minecraft. This will eliminate the need for players to search for the Warm Ocean biome in which an Ocean Ruins is located and keep digging suspicious sand for a sniffer egg.

Sniffers can be found in rare biomes, or they can have an extremely low chance of spawning in any grassland biome, like pink sheep. This way, players might be more interested in finding these large ancient creatures.

Adding new sniffer plants with more uses

Sniffer-related plants can become more useful in making potions or any other useful feature. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players grow a sniffer mob, it will roam around grassy biomes and occasionally sniff the ground. As the mob's name suggests, it uses its large yellow nose to sniff out rare and ancient plants that no longer grow in Minecraft. As of now, it sniffs out two kinds of plant seeds, torchflower seeds, and pitcher pods. These two eventually grow into torchflower and pitcher.

These two plants can be used to create dyes, lure bees, or be used in a composter. The torchflower can also be used to create suspicious stew. However, none of these features has any particular or important use for players. As of now, they are simply unique decorative plants and flowers.

Hence, Mojang could bring new kinds of plants or make these plants more useful in various ways. For example, the plants can be used to extract a special liquid that can be used in new potions. Another example can be that these plants can be directly eaten to give a positive status effect to help players in dire situations.

