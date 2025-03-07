6 best ways to use dyes in Minecraft

Dye is a group of items that has a very simple purpose in Minecraft. As the name suggests, it can be used to color all kinds of blocks, items, and even entities in the game. There are 16 dyes in Minecraft — some are extracted from flowers while others are created by combining two dyes.

Although they can be used to color many in-game items, some are more frequently dyed than others. Here is a list of some of the best uses of dyes in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 great ways to use dyes in Minecraft

1) Dyeing bundles

Bundles can be dyed to make them look different (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Bundles are relatively new items that can help players store items. It can store up to a stack worth of items. Hence, if players have several inventory slots filled with a few different items, they can keep it in a bundle that only takes one inventory slot. When crafted, these bundles are brown but can be dyed to any color.

Dyeing bundles is quite useful as it can help players differentiate between them. Each bundle can have different types of items stored.

2) Dyeing carpets

Carpet can be dyed as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Carpets are decorative sheet-like blocks that can be placed on the floor. They can help players dampen their footsteps and also beautify the interior. Since carpets are made up of wool, they can easily be dyed.

Players can use different dyes on carpets and create various designs, large map designs, and more.

3) Dyeing glass

Glass blocks can be dyed to give structures a unique look (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Glass blocks are also extremely popular building blocks in Minecraft. They are used in almost every structure that has some form of windows. Though glass blocks are completely transparent, they can be tinted slightly if they are dyed. When dyed, they are called stained glass.

Stained glass is also popular in certain structures, and it can also be used to color a beacon's beam.

4) Dyeing beds

Beds can be dyed to bring more personalization to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When players enter a new world and create their first bed, there is a high chance it will be white in color since white sheep are the most common. However, if players want to personalize their room or structure later, they can dye their bed by placing any dye and their bed on a crafting table. This is one of the most basic ways to personalize one's experience in Minecraft.

In early versions of the game, any bed that you created would've been red. In 2017, Mojang added the feature to dye beds any color.

5) Designing banner patterns

Banners can be given unique designs using dyes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Banners are decorative blocks that can be placed on a structure's entrance, walls, and other areas. These can have unique designs on them, which can be applied using a special block called loom. To apply the most basic designs on a banner, players will need a solid-colored banner crafted with six wool blocks and one stick and a dye.

As the picture shows, after players place dye, they will see all kinds of designs that can be made on a banner.

6) Dyeing pet collars

Wolf and cat collars can be dyed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When players tame a wolf or a cat, they instantly get a collar texture around their neck. By default, the collar will be red in color. If players want to change the collar's color, they can simply hold a dye in their right hand and use it on the pet. This will instantly change the collar's color.

If you have more than one pet in a multiplayer world, dyeing their collars can help you distinguish between them.

