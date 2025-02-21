How to use banners and signs as decorations in Minecraft

Banners and signs are placeable special blocks in Minecraft that players can either design or write on, respectively. While banners are used purely as a decoration for builds and shields, signs are used to convey a message or to stop fluids in certain farms. However, even they can be used as decoration in Minecraft, just like banners.

Here is how both blocks are used as decorations by Minecraft players.

Ways in which banners and signs are used as Minecraft decorations

Banners

Banners can be used as physical decorations or as shield decorations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Banners are one of the most basic forms of decoration players can place in or around their bases. They can be crafted by using six wool blocks and one stick. The color of the wool blocks determines the base solid color of the banner. After that, banners can be heavily designed using the loom block — these can be crafted using two strings and four planks.

Once a banner is placed on a loom along with a dye, all design options will emerge on the block's GUI. Some special designs can be added by using specific banner pattern items in Minecraft, found as chest loot in structures. Players can try to combine different designs to make a custom banner.

Once a banner is designed, it can either be placed on top of a block or can also be hung on a wall. Players can either create multiple of them and hang them around the outer walls of their base, or place them near the main entrance.

Banners are perfect decorations for someone building a castle or a fortress. They can create their own unique banner design, which can become a sigil of their castle.

Additionally, when a banner is placed in the crafting slot with a shield, the design gets pasted on the gear. This means that players can basically design their shields using banners as well. This is another decorative use of the block.

Signs

Signs can be used as decoration as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Primarily, signs in Minecraft are used to write stuff on and place it anywhere in the world. These are frequently used in multiplayer servers so that players can leave messages for those who are currently offline, but will join the world later. However, signs also have other uses in Minecraft.

There are two kinds of signs: regular and hanging. Hanging ones, as the name suggests, can be hung from the bottom of a block or from any vertical facet of a block. Meanwhile, regular variants can only be placed on top of a full block.

As the image above clearly depicts, players can place various hanging signs on each other to decorate outdoor areas of a building. Since hanging signs can attach to one another and can face any direction, these kinds of decorations are possible with them.

Regular signs can also be used in various clever ways. For example, it can be used as a line on top of a carpet as shown in the picture. The trick to do so is to dig a one block deep hole, place signs at certain angles, and then place carpet blocks on top of them. Since signs are ever so slightly taller than a full block and a carpet, they will protrude out as a line on the carpet. If placed correctly, players can enhance the design of any carpet.

