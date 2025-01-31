Hidden uses of Minecraft signs you may not know

Signs are one of the simplest yet most unique blocks in Minecraft. They are the only blocks on which you can write letters, numbers, and symbols and also place them anywhere in the world. They are great for communicating with other players who are not currently in the world. However, signs can also be useful in a few other ways as well.

Here are two ways in which signs are useful other than for displaying text in Minecraft.

Ways in which signs can be used other than displaying text in Minecraft

Signs can be used to block fluids but not entities

Signs can be used to block fluids in farms (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Signs can block fluid blocks like those of water and lava. As shown in the picture above, they are completely blocking a water block from flowing. When they block a lava block, fire will appear burning on top of the signs, but the signs themselves will never catch fire or break as a result.

Trending

While they can hold fluid blocks, any entity — like dropped items, mobs, and players — can easily pass through the sign block.

Because of this unique mechanic, signs are frequently used in Minecraft farms, where you can block any liquid using them but still allow other mobs to pass through. They can be used to hold off water and lava in other decorative and functional contraptions as well.

Signs can be used for decoration

Signs can also be used to decorate (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since decorating the world and building structures is a major part of the Minecraft experience, players have found ways to use almost any block decoratively. Signs are no exception, as players have found ways to use them as carpet decoration.

The trick is to dig a one-block deep hole where you want to place a carpet, then place signs in that hole in any pattern that you want displayed. Finally, you can place the carpet block on top of these signs. Since the signs are slightly taller than a regular block, the texture of their top part will slightly protrude out of the carpet, essentially making a line on it.

The image above may help you better understand how signs can look underneath a carpet. Players can use signs of different colors and pair them with different carpets to create stunning floor decorations.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!