Are new cartographer trades good or bad in Minecraft?

Mojang will soon be releasing a new game drop for Minecraft. It will come with loads of new features for existing Overworld biomes. Along with that, another major feature is the change in the cartographer villager's trade list. In the next game drop, cartographer's prices will slightly differ and they will also offer fresh explorer maps of different villages, jungle temples, and desert pyramids.

An argument can be made that the cartographer changes in Minecraft's next game drop are generally good.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why new cartographer trades coming with Minecraft's next update are improvements

Cartographers will now offer new locator maps

Cartographers will now sell locator maps for different villages and other structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang)

In the upcoming Minecraft game drop, the cartographer villager will sell seven new locator maps, five of which will be of villages in different biomes, one of a jungle temple, and one of a swamp hut.

These seven locator map trades will unlock once the villager reaches the apprentice level. Every one of these new locator maps will be sold for eight emeralds and one compass. Based on which biome the cartographer belongs to, they will sell two maps of a village generating two certain biomes only.

Here is the list of which cartographer will sell which village locator map:

Desert village cartographer - Savanna and Plains village locator map, jungle temple locator map.

Jungle village cartographer (manually bred) - Savanna and Desert village locator map, desert pyramid locator map.

Plains village cartographer - Savanna and Taiga village locator map.

Savanna village cartographer - Desert and Plains village locator map, jungle temple locator map.

Snow village cartographer - Plains and Taiga village locator map, swamp hut locator map.

Swamp village cartographer (manually bred) - Snowy Plains and Taiga village locator map, jungle temple locator map.

Taiga village cartographer - Plains and Snowy Plains village locator map, swamp hut locator map.

With these new locator maps, players will be able to find villages in specific biomes and get more kinds of trade with the villages there. Cartographers will also give maps to rare locations like a jungle temple or swamp hut, where players can find good loot.

Hence, this is the main reason why new cartographer trades are better than the last one.

The prices of some items have been slashed

When it comes to price slashes, Mojang decided to only reduce the prices of banners. Previously, cartographers sold different solid-colored banners for three emeralds. Now, they will only sell it for two emeralds. Though this is a minor change, it might be more acceptable to players.

