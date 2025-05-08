"Old minecraft vibe": Fans are loving the new improved fog in Minecraft

Minecraft is constantly improving with each update. Mojang Studios is constantly working to make sure that the game stays fresh and fun. With the release of the latest snapshot titled 25w19a, the developers have made some minor but noticeable changes, especially with the fog system, to make things more nostalgic.

Minecraft player u/SigmaHold made a post on the r/Minecraft comparing the before and after images of different weather conditions with and without the fog effect that comes with snapshot 25w19a, released a few days ago. The images show weather-based fog that adds a layer of haze to make the environment more immersive.

Reacting to the post and the snapshot, u/Kindly-Ad-9742 commented:

"Old minecraft vibe"

For those who do not know, Minecraft used to have a fog effect in the biomes that added a layer of immersion. This new update brings back the same feature but better. Another player, u/TheAviBean, said that making the render distance to just two would amplify the old Minecraft vibes.

u/Bocaj1000 said that the new fog is not exactly like the old fog in the game, as it had a linear gradient that started from the player and stretched all the way to the render distance. The new fog looks more like a blanket across the entire region. However, the user added that it still looks good.

Redditors react to the new fog effect (Image via Reddit)

u/SeanWasTaken said that this was an awesome change that makes the world look more atmospheric. u/JoshyRB replied to the comment, saying the fog effect does not look very good when the weather is clear. However, the commenter replied that they did like it despite the effect not being perfect.

Another player, u/xarccosx, added that there might be an option to disable the fog settings. The user said that they remove the fog in the nether as they cannot see anything four chunks away in the Bedrock edition of the game.

New changes coming to Minecraft

New mobs are coming to the game this summer (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios is working hard to bring some substantial changes to the game. The first game drop of the year, Spring to Life, added new mob variants that can be found in the colder and warmer regions of the game, and also introduced new immersive tweaks such as ambient sounds, a falling leaf effect, and the firefly bush.

All of these changes are perfect to take the game where it should have already gone. Players have asked the developers to improve the already present features instead of adding new regions, such as the trial chambers, that require a lot of exploration. It would be interesting to see what the developers come up with for the next major update.

