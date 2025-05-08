Minecraft Bedrock player loses Hardcore world to fall damage despite falling on water

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years; yet, the game is filled with bugs and errors that affect the experience. Unsurprisingly, most of these bugs are reported on the game's Bedrock edition that was specifically made for lower-end devices such as smartphones. While most of these errors are harmless and sometimes lead to hilarious moments, some can be game-breaking and lead to frustration.

Redditor braewin21 posted on r/Minecraft showing how a bug in the Bedrock Edition led to the player losing their Hardcore world. The user added a sarcastic title saying they had a great time playing the game but now want the Java Edition.

The video shows the player jumping down a deep cave and landing on water. As per the game mechanics, landing on even the thinnest layer of water from any height negates all fall damage. However, despite landing on water, the player died and lost all their loot.

Comment byu/braewin21 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to the post, Mango-Vibes asked whether OP must have kept a backup of this world. Backups can be used to get back all the progress made in times like these when bugs and errors are the reason for death and not the players’ skills.

Comment byu/braewin21 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Tessiia said that even though they do not play Hardcore mode and yet backup at the end of every session, as other saves have gone corrupt due to bugs. Having a backup ensures any kind of bug, power outage, or other issues affect the game world.

Brognar_ said the moment they saw the red shade come on the screen and the camera zoomed out, the user remembered the meme used to express acceptance of the unfortunate fate.

Redditors react to the Hardcore bug in Minecraft (Image cia Reddit)

Mirror-Necessary asked why OP would do something like this. MirrorJake2137 replied that taking risks like these makes the game more fun, and since the player landed on water, it should have worked 100% if it was not for the bug.

Bugs and errors of Minecraft

The end portal bug led to making it non-functional in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Minecraft bugs have become quite popular because most of them are harmless and sometimes, these bugs can be hilarious as well. For example, players have found bizarre structures such as a village embedded inside a hill. Other bugs include extremely tall pillager towers, desert temples spawning in the ocean, etc.

However, sometimes these errors can be problematic. A player came across a stronghold with the ender portal fused with a bugged nether portal. This resulted in the ender portal becoming useless.

