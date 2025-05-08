Why Minecraft Summer game drop is an important update for Bedrock Edition

Mojang will soon be releasing Minecraft's second game drop of 2025, called the summer game drop. As usual, this update will drop on both Java and Bedrock Editions, with a few features and changes exclusive to each edition. One of the Bedrock-exclusive features arriving with the summer game drop is Vibrant Visuals, a brand-new visual upgrade.
Though the summer game drop is bringing lots of interesting features, the addition of Vibrant Visuals makes the drop a massive deal for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in particular.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Vibrant Visuals in the summer game drop will make the update a big deal for Minecraft Bedrock Edition
Vibrant Visuals is Bedrock Edition's first proper shaders
Ever since both editions were released to the public, Java Edition has always had more support for third-party features like new shaders, texture packs, and mods.
Over the years, shaders became so popular that Java Edition received a plethora of them, all changing Minecraft's visual styles in various ways. Unfortunately, Bedrock Edition never received any shader support through new world rendering engines.
This is exactly why Minecraft's summer game drop will be a massive deal for Bedrock Edition, because it will be receiving Vibrant Visuals. While Java Edition received visual upgrades from the community through shader packs, Bedrock Edition will receive its first official visual upgrade from Mojang itself.
Furthermore, Vibrant Visuals will be turned on by default whenever new players enter Bedrock Edition for the first time.
What does Vibrant Visuals offer?
Vibrant Visuals is a visual update that brings new graphical technologies and makes numerous adjustments to the lighting system and block textures in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.
It mainly adds directional shadows, lighting, and specular highlights. These features make it possible for the sun's light and other artificial light sources to create shadows. Mojang planned to keep the game's generic appearance and feel maintained by making the shadows pixelated.
Certain blocks will have an additional layer of textures with a few light-reflecting pixels. Each block will gain depth as a result of these extra textures.
With the visual improvement, emissive textures will be added to a few blocks and creature textures, such as spiders, enderman, sculk, glow lichen, etc. Certain block pixels and entity eyes will have the ability to glow in the dark.
Screen Space Reflections (SSR) are another significant feature of Vibrant Visuals. Any water block in Minecraft will have stunning reflections added by this feature. Along with adding reflections to the water, Mojang ensured that each reflection was pixelated to maintain the vanilla experience.
