4 best creepy Minecraft mods in 2025

Though Minecraft is often categorized as a kids' game, it can feel a bit creepy and eerie, especially because of all the hostile mobs and underground structures. Over the years, the older community of the game came up with all sorts of horror mods to make the game even creepier. Some simply added horrific structures and blocks, while other mods introduced terrifying creatures that follow and attack players.

Here is a list of some of the best horror and creepy mods for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great creepy and horror mods for Minecraft in 2025

1) From The Fog

From The Fog is one of the most popular creepy mods. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@LunarEclipseStudios)

Herobrine is a popular mythical character that the Minecraft community has discussed for quite some time. It was believed that there was a mysterious, powerful entity that dwelt in a single-player world, but had all the abilities of a player, like placing or removing blocks.

After Herobrine became popular, a few modders created a special mod that adds the mythical character to Minecraft. The mod is called From The Fog, and it adds Herobrine and all its lore. Players will see the creature sneaking on players and creating random structures, tunnels, and other features in the world.

2) The Mimicer

The Mimicer adds a horrifying mob that looks like an infected Steve. (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/@TrainerDario)

The Mimicer is another horrifying mod that adds an infected creature that looks like Steve. The mob will stalk players after a few days and will also start chasing them if it gets spotted. The Mimicer acts like the creaking mob since it will not move when players are watching, but will run towards them when they are not looking.

The modder also created an interesting story about how an alien parasite infected Steve while he was surviving. This parasite gradually took control of Steve's body, overpowering his mind and soul. When the infected Steve's character speaks in the mod, players will be able to hear his tragic story that he is in pain.

3) The God

The God is one of the most terrifying mods. (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/@DregIrWhat)

Players have the freedom to kill all kinds of mobs, including innocent ones like villagers, farm animals, etc. There is essentially no penalty for killing innocent passive mobs in the game. The God is a mod that adds a karma system to a player.

If a player's karma bar decreases, they will experience all kinds of horrific events like flashing images of disturbing graphics, eerie sounds, music, and more. Eventually, if they keep committing crimes in the game, the mod will summon a powerful flying creature, called God. It will place the player in a hell-like area where they need to sacrifice themselves by burning in lava.

4) The Man From The Fog

Man From The Fog adds a terrifying Dweller-like creature that chases players. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/M_Productions)

The Man From The Fog mod seeks to increase the spooky aspects of the game and turn it into a horror game. It accomplishes this by introducing the mysterious creature with a completely back texture and a terrifying smiling mouth and white eyes.

The creature spawns every night or two by default. Among many other things, the spawn rate can be set in the configuration. It observes the player from a distance when it first appears and approaches after being ignored. When viewed, it either disappears or becomes hostile. The creature is unavoidable when it spawns, and players are left to deal with it.

