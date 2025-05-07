5 quality-of-life changes confirmed for Minecraft summer game drop

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's second game drop of 2025, which is called the summer game drop. Most features and changes arriving in this game drop have already been announced by the developers. These game changes are currently been tested in snapshots and beta, and preview versions. Among them, there are some great quality-of-life changes arriving with the game drop.

Ad

Here is a list of the five best quality-of-life changes and additions for the Minecraft summer game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 5 great quality-of-life changes Minecraft's summer game drop will offer

1) Vibrant Visuals (Only to BE in this game drop)

Vibrant Visuals will massively change Minecraft's experience (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is arguably the biggest quality-of-life change Mojang has released in a long time. This visual upgrade will only be coming to Bedrock Edition with the summer game drop, but will also arrive in Java Edition at a later date. Mojang is currently focused on improving the feature.

Ad

Trending

Vibrant Visuals is essentially the first official shader pack from Mojang for their game. It adds directional lighting, shadows, reflections, and much more, making the game look stunning in some scenarios.

Though it is not purely a quality-of-life feature since it does not make a player's life easier in the game, it will definitely make their experience a lot richer.

2) Lead crafting recipe

Lead's crafting recipe will become a lot simpler. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lead is one of the rare items that players have always had a hard time getting early in the game. This was particularly because the crafting recipe of a lead required a slime ball, which was only obtainable by killing rare slime mobs that only spawned in slime chunks or Swamp biomes.

Ad

With the upcoming summer game drop, however, lead is receiving loads of changes, including a new crafting recipe. Mojang replaced slime ball with another string, resulting in the crafting recipe requiring a total of five strings. Since strings can be obtained by killing common spiders, lead will now be much more accessible.

3) Lead can tie two entities together

Lead can be tied between two entities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major change the lead received is that players can now tie two entities together with the item. Previously, players had to tie leads to individual entities if they wanted to pull a group of mobs. Now, they will tie entities with each other and simply pull one of them, which will result in other mobs getting pulled as well.

Ad

This will make transporting leashable mobs a lot easier and straightforward.

4) Easier entity and resource transportation method

Entity transportation will become a lot easier with lead and happy ghasts. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another change that Mojang brought to lead was in relation to a new mob called the happy ghast. Since a happy ghast was a friendly flying mob on which players can sit, they also made it possible to tie entities to these happy ghasts.

Ad

As shown in the picture above, a large entity like a boat can be tied to a happy ghast in which players can either place other mobs or even chests. Hence, with this lead mechanic change, entity and resource transportation will be a lot simpler, provided players have a happy ghast.

5) Beacon beam height increased

The beacon beam will be visible up to 2048 blocks. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While a beacon in Minecraft offers lots of positive status effects for players, its beam also allows players to spot an important location where a beacon is located. Previously, a beacon's beam went up to 1024 blocks in the air, which was already quite high. In the summer game drop, however, the beam's height will be increased to 2048 blocks.

Ad

A beacon's beam will also increase in thickness as a player moves away from it.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!