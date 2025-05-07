How to get Common cape in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.21.80 update is here, and the developers are giving away a Common cape in Minecraft to users who have signed in with a Microsoft account and bound the game with those credentials. Completing one simple task rewards players with a unique cape, which they can sport during their yearning for the mines.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Common cape in Minecraft.

How to get the Common cape in Minecraft

Follow these steps to get your hands on the Common cape in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang is giving away a free Common cape in Minecraft as part of the promotional effort to encourage players to sign in to the game with their Microsoft account. Signing in offers an array of performance and safety features such as cross-platform multiplayer, secure two-factor authentication, and more. So it is no surprise that the developers are encouraging players to log in with this free reward.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Common cape in Minecraft for free:

Open Minecraft Bedrock on your preferred device or console On the left, you will notice a button to sign in. Simply click it and enter your credentials to log into the game or link with your registered Microsoft account. Once done, you will receive a pop-up notification on the screen stating that you have received a free cape as a reward for signing in with your account, and you can learn about it from your inbox. Next, click the yellow bell icon on the bottom left of the main screen to open the inbox section. Open the latest message regarding the cape, and once you are done reading, click on the green 'View Cape' button. Once the owned cape section is open, you will notice that the Common cape has been added to your account. You can now view the cosmetic or choose to equip it and show off your swag in the game.

Players can log in or link their Microsoft account to receive this free Common cape in Minecraft until May 5, 2026, at 11:59 pm PDT. Players essentially have one year to complete this simple process and be rewarded with the cape. Additionally, those who face difficulty signing in with their Microsoft account can also consult the official guide to resolve any queries or problems.

Additionally, players who have already signed in with their Microsoft account will also receive this free cape once they open the game. Follow everything from step 3 to claim the character creator item with ease. However, if the cape does not appear in your account, simply wait for a few minutes or restart your game to obtain it in your Dressing Room.

Also read: New Minecraft snapshot revamps fog ahead of Vibrant Visuals Java release

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

