5 best Minecraft mods for better combat

Minecraft Java Edition has a specific type of combat mechanics that makes it quite different from Bedrock Edition. Combat has always been a core gameplay mechanic since players need to survive against various hostile mobs, and even fight other players in multiplayer worlds.
Despite being detailed, Minecraft's combat mechanics might feel boring for some players. Thankfully, there are hundreds of mods offering third-party features, including new combat mechanics. Here is a list of some of the best combat mods for the game.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
List of 5 great combat mods for Minecraft
1) Better Combat
Better Combat is arguably the most popular combat mod for Minecraft. This takes fighting to a whole new level with new fancy attack animations, accurate weapon collisions, new weapon combo attacks, wielding two different weapons, and much more.
In Java Edition, the mod completely reworks how sweeping edge from a sword works and which mobs are attacked based on their distance from the sword. This mod is a must-have for players who want a more realistic yet fun combat mechanics.
2) Combat Roll
Combat Roll, as the name suggests, adds various new features related to rolling, dashing, or dodging attacks in Minecraft. While there are several ways to attack, players can only run away to avoid attacks from hostile mobs. This is where Combat Roll can come in handy since it adds new rolling mechanics.
Players can press 'R' to roll in any direction by pressing directional keys. This ability has a four-second cooldown, and it also exhausts the hunger bar. Additionally, there are three new armor enchantments to get extra rolls, increased roll speed, and distance.
3) Epic Fight
The Epic Fight mod enhances Minecraft's gameplay with intricate combat styles and dynamics. It somewhat resembles Souls-like fighting and distinctive animations. This mod will take the gameplay to a whole new level and offer players amazing new challenges since entities will have new and difficult fighting mechanics.
Players can toggle the battle mode by pressing 'R' and then start testing out different attacking styles by moving or being stationary.
4) Horse Combat Controls
In some instances, players are forced to fight hostile creatures while on a horse. While there are ways to use both melee and ranged weapons on a horse, the controls can be a little tricky. To resolve this, players can try out the Horse Combat Controls mod.
This mod offers a different set of controls that can be activated by the 'Y' button. After it activates, players can move their mouse freely without moving the direction of the horse. This allows them to rotate and shoot enemies more easily.
5) Expanded Combat
While Java Edition's combat system is quite detailed, the Expanded Combat mod takes it to another level. This mod adds a bunch of new features like arrow quivers, gauntlets to add more damage and armor for hands, new shields that tank more attacks, and durability. It even adds new melee and ranged weapons like hammers, scythes, long-range bows, katana, etc.
This mod is as good as Better Combat, if not better, in some regards. It is worth checking out if players want to completely change Minecraft's combat mechanics.
