The much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update is here, and this major build introduces an array of exciting features, such as flat world biomes, improvements to ambient sounds, and more. Apart from this, the build also makes modifications to existing blocks and items to improve the overall gameplay experience for gamers.

Ad

Here are the best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update.

Best features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

1) Flat world biomes

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update adds the much-awaited flat world biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Flat world presets are one of the most popular world options in the Java edition, which finally made its way to the Bedrock edition as part of the developer's efforts in parity. Java players had access to this world type since it was added officially during the 1.1 update. Now, more players will have access to this mode as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update.

Ad

Trending

The update finally adds flat world presets such as classic flat, tunneler's dream, water world, overworld, and more. These biome templates are great for those who love making mega builds or for trying out mob farms before implementing them in-game.

Also read: 5 reasons why Minecraft Java still feels like the ‘real’ version, despite Bedrock’s advancements

2) Realms upgrades

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update introduces an array of new quality-of-life changes to Realms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update, Realms will now have a new Advanced tab, allowing players to select their preferred datacenter region to host the server. Gamers can either choose the best option automatically or manually select one for their gameplay.

Ad

Additionally, as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update, the UI will also display messages while you're joining a Realm to indicate which server the session has been assigned to. This makes it significantly easier for players to fine-tune their choices. Realms is one of the most-used segments of the game, so it comes as no surprise that developers want to offer more features to players.

Also read: New Minecraft snapshot revamps fog ahead of Vibrant Visuals Java release

Ad

3) Update to blocks and mobs

The behavior of blocks and mobs has been updated as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update introduced new features and changes to blocks and mobs, one of the fundamental aspects of the gameplay. As part of the update, it addresses the ambient occlusion issue for non-1x1x1 blocks. Additionally, flowers now have the same random offset range and values as Java in an effort at parity between both editions.

Ad

Blocks like flowers, bamboos, Hanging Roots, Mangrove Propagule, Nether Sprouts, and others like coral fans and coral plants will now have the same random offset range and values as Java Edition, in line with the parity between both editions. Additionally, basalt can be created if the soul soil is placed last after the lava and blue ice are already in place again.

As for mobs, creaking no longer despawns on world reload, and parrots can now imitate phantoms, zoglins, guardians, ravagers, pillagers, and even blazes. Additionally, wither skeletons and zombified piglins can now walk in lava, while farm animal spawn eggs used in the mangrove swamp biome will now spawn the same variants of cows, chickens, and pig mobs similar to the Java Edition.

Ad

4) UI and gameplay improvements

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update makes an array of changes to the game's UI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update has made several changes to the UI and gameplay, allowing players to enjoy the game more seamlessly. Console platforms like PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox will now have the ability to enable the Filter Profanity toggle, making gameplay safer for gamers, especially children.

Ad

Additionally, also removes access to virtual and mixed-reality gameplay as part of the sunsetting announcement. The UI has received a host of changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update as well. A modal to handle the Not Enough Disc Space error in the Edit World screen and Resource Packs tab will be added, allowing players to better understand the issues they are facing.

The update will also cease the main menu background rotation when entering the new player flow. This will also be incorporated in terms of logo text movement when the screen animations option is disabled, offering players more control over the settings and gameplay graphics.

Ad

As part of the improvements to the gameplay experience, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update has added a "Manage Storage" button if a download fails due to a lack of space. This nifty feature will also be accompanied by instructions on what needs to be cleared out.

In tandem with this feature, players will also have access to a "Clear Download Cache" button for storage for clearing files that got stuck due to a downloading error. As part of the changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update, it will now allow for the automatic clearing of the download cache on startup if it detects that it is running out of space.

Ad

Additionally, the status of the friends drawer has been updated to reflect if a friend is playing in the same world as a player. This will improve the gameplay experience and allow players to know when their friends are in the world. Alongside that, stacks are now correctly splitting across slots when moving the cursor and holding the left mouse button to split a stack evenly across slots.

Also read: How to find the perfect seed for your next world

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!