Minecraft Bedrock now lets you turn off chat censoring

Minecraft Bedrock is known to provide players with tons of safety features, ranging from proactive moderation and account safety to a robust profanity filter. However, the latest 1.21.60 update finally lets players turn off or toggle the chat censoring feature, allowing for a greater scope of expressive freedom and choice in the game.

Here's all you need to know about the change made to the game's chat censoring feature in the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update lets you turn off chat censoring

Players now turn off chat censoring in the Bedrock edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduced several new features such as a revamped play screen and the introduction of leaf particles, as well as major changes to the gameplay mechanics. However, one of the most significant updates in terms of communication is the overhaul of the chat censoring feature.

The update introduces a new profanity filter and toggle that allows players the option to keep this setting on or turn it off. Earlier, all messages containing profanities or swear words would be censored by default to ensure a safer environment, especially for younger players.

However, this new update allows players to turn it off, allowing adult players and those without child accounts to swap some spicy words without being censored. It must be noted that the setting is turned on by default for all players and cannot be changed for child accounts or those not signed in.

When the feature is turned off, most profanities (except for harmful content) will remain unfiltered and be allowed for all players with a similar setting. During communication between two or more players, all participants must have chat censoring turned off for their texts to be displayed without being filtered. This offers a greater level of expressive freedom to players, without the need to worry about censorship.

How to turn off chat censoring in Minecraft Bedrock

Head to the General tab in Settings to turn off this safety feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can turn off chat censoring in Minecraft Bedrock by simply heading over to the Settings tab. Head over to the General tab and scroll down till you find the Filter Profanity tab. You will notice that it is turned on by default, to protect players from unsavory text messages until they manually turn it off.

Simply turn off the Filter Profanity toggle. However, it is essential to remember that this is allowed for only those players who are signed in and do not have a child account. Hence, make sure to sign in with your Microsoft account before adjusting this setting.

The ability to turn off chat censoring allows players to communicate more freely without their texts being replaced by asterisks, which is great for playing with friends. However, with great power comes great responsibility. It is recommended to be nice to other players and uphold the welcoming community that Minecraft is known for.

