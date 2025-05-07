Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update adds adorable baby mob designs, glowing armor trims, and more

The Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update is here, and this new patch for the popular Bedrock add-on introduces an array of new features and improvements. Apart from adorable baby mobs and glowing armor trims, the update also introduces improvements to existing assets and mechanics to enhance the gameplay experience for players.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update.

Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update adds adorable baby mobs, glowing trims, and major performance updates

The Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update adds baby mobs and overhauls existing features (Image via Oreville Studios)

The Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update brings an array of new features and changes to one of the most popular Bedrock add-ons in the Marketplace. Apart from an overhaul of existing assets, it also introduces new variants for mobs and expands the vast offerings of the pack.

As part of the 1.4 update, custom models for all baby mobs have been added. They are pixel-accurate and feature adorable designs that can be enjoyed by players. Additionally, baskets and seeds now show the off-hand throwing of petals and seeds onto the ground, offering more immersion and realism as they simulate real-life throwing and planting.

The update also adds custom VFX to the allay and vex mobs, making them glow brighter and have an outline. Additionally, they will also feature a unique trail that drags behind them, adding to the visual brilliance. It also adds the golden allay, with a 10% chance of spawning naturally. Players can use the 'goldie' nametag on it.

Apart from the allay, it also adds the rare green-eyed enderman, with a 0.3% chance of naturally spawning. This mob is a subtle reference to the enderman's original design when it was first added, before it was changed to purple. It also adds a new effect for the creeper where it starts to charge up. Its face now lights up green, along with its rib cage appearing on its body, similar to the Minecraft movie.

Continuing on the hype of the chicken jockey, the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update adds a chicken jockey nametag, which players can use to get friendly chicken jockeys and baby chickens. Apart from this, it also adds the mummu husk texture with a 3% chance of spawning naturally.

As for mob redesigns, the snowy fox is now even more fluffy, while sheep now have floppy ears. In terms of animation improvements, the build adds new 3rd-person animations for jump, fall, land, and punch. It also introduces an array of updated UI textures for items such as bumpers, triggers, console tooltips, and more.

As for hostile mobs, the wither skeletons will now have glowing blue eyes that resemble soul fire, while piglin brutes will also have a similar glow. Additionally, the 32x Vanilla experience edition will feature glowing armor trims for players to enjoy. The menu panorama has also been updated to reflect the major features of the 1.4 update, such as the baby mobs.

The Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update also adds an array of improvements to enhance the gameplay experience. As part of the changes, mangrove propagule held flower now uses a mud texture instead of dirt, giving it more realism. Similarly, the wither rose held flower now uses a soul soil texture instead of dirt.

Additionally, the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update also adjusts the end frame side texture to seamlessly connect with the end stone as well as introduce major improvements in the 1st person throwing animation. It is now slightly more bouncy and the swap animation can be interrupted by a throw. The snowball projectile is also now correctly offset to launch from the player's hand.

The hanging sign in the armour stand's hand has also been rotated 180 degrees to ensure the front is facing outwards instead of inwards. As for the falling conditions, it has been adjusted to ensure it does not trigger when falling slowly through blocks such as webs. The anvil's texture has already received some love as part of the changes in the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update.

The magma block textures have also been updated in the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update, alongside an improvement to the open eyeblossom, which now glows when held. Additionally, the lightning rod texture has also been updated when placed on the ground. It now better matches its held item counterpart.

The Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.4 update also addresses an array of bugs such as misplaced pixels on the trial key item icon as well as addressing the black texture issue in fixed item frame and glow frame when placing an empty map inside.

