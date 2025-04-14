Popular Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on is temporarily available at 75% off

Minecraft Bedrock's popular add-on, Actions and Stuff, is currently on a massive 75% sale in the Marketplace. The resource pack was added to the Bedrock Edition in December 2024, quickly becoming popular in the community. It offers brand-new block textures, mob textures, entity animations, and much more. Hence, if players want to experience vanilla Minecraft in a completely new way, they can check out Actions & Stuff.

Here are all the details about the discount and how to get the Actions & Stuff add-on for Minecraft Bedrock.

All details about the Actions & Stuff's sale and how to get the add-on in Minecraft

On April 13, 2025, Oreville Studios, the creators of Actions & Stuff, posted about the discount on their official X account. The post stated that they were conducting a spring sale, with Actions & Stuff being 75% off for 24 hours, and their other add-on, Realistic Biomes and World Builder, was 33% off till April 22.

Since Actions & Stuff only has a 24-hour discount, this means that players will have to hurry and get the resource pack for fewer minecoins today, April 14.

The regular price for the Actions & Stuff add-on is 1690 minecoins, which is roughly $10. With a 75% discount, the resource pack can be bought for around 422 minecoins, which is a massive discount for the amount of features players will get with it.

How to get Actions and Stuff on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Actions & Stuff can be bought and downloaded from Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Here is a short guide to buy and download the Actions & Stuff add-on in Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Go to the Marketplace from the main menu. Browse or search for Actions & Stuff. View details of the add-on to find the button with its price in minecoins. Buy Actions & Stuff for a discounted price. Return to the main menu and click on Play. Select or create a new world. Click on Edit for an existing world or Create New. Navigate to the Resource Packs section to find Actions & Stuff. Click Activate to enable the pack for the selected world. Enter the world to enjoy Actions & Stuff.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

