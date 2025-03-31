Popular Minecraft Bedrock add-on Action & Stuff introduces 1.3 update

Minecraft recently received the Spring to Life game drop, which added various mobs, new plants such as firefly bush and cactus flowers, and ambiance effects like leaf litter and falling leaves. To make things even better, Oreville Studios has announced the next iteration of the Actions & Stuff add-on, version 1.3, which is expected to improve the already impressive features in the game.

For those unaware, Actions & Stuff is an add-on that improves the subtle animation and behavior of mobs and players, making things more realistic and fluid. Swimming animations, mob movement, and even how items interact with the world are some of the many improvements this add-on brings to the title.

Actions & Stuff add-on 1.3 for Minecraft

Actions & Stuff add-on is one of the most popular add-ons in Minecraft Marketplace with nearly 30,000 ratings. The improved animations, item models, player animations, and even texture improvements are praiseworthy. The new version makes things even better.

Version 1.3 adds plenty of new content and improvements, including support for the recently released Spring to Life game drop. Since the drop brought new mob variants, items, and even animations, the developers at Oreville Studios had to include them in their add-on.

As mentioned in the official release note, here are some highlights of Actions & Stuff version 1.3:

Spring to life game drop support

New chickens, cows & pigs

New block textures spawn eggs and 3D items

Emissive armor trims

New iron golem & bee animations

Wet wolves

Out of all the new things coming with the update, the iron golem is worth pointing out. It will move differently when it is not doing anything – the new idle animations make it look more natural and realistic. This mob, along with some other items, now has an emissive glow.

Apart from the animations, a new 3D model for the saddle item has been added. The blocks break with particle effects above or under the water. These little changes might not seem much, but they drastically improve the in-game experience.

For the Spring to Life update drop, the add-on introduces new models for chicken, cow, and pig variants. 3D models of the new mob spawn eggs have been added, along with multiple minor changes.

Players who want to improve their Minecraft experience should consider the Actions & Stuff add-on. It is currently available on Minecraft Marketplace for 1690 Minecoins.

