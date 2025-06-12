Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update release date for Android, iOS, and more

Minecraft players need not wait any longer, as Mojang Studios has officially announced the release date for the upcoming Chase the Skies game drop and the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. To everyone’s surprise, the developers will be releasing all of these features in less than a week, on June 17, 2025. What’s better is that both the Java Edition and the Bedrock Edition will get all these features simultaneously.
In an official video post on Minecraft’s YouTube channel, Mojang announced that the much-awaited 1.21.90 update for the Bedrock Edition will arrive on June 17, bringing new features such as ghast variants, craftable saddles, and much more.
Vibrant Visuals and Chase the Skies for Minecraft Bedrock
The Chase the Skies update is coming on June 17, introducing a wide range of new features. The standout addition is the happy ghast, a friendly, rideable variant of the original. Unlike the hostile version, the happy ghast can carry up to four players and be equipped with a harness.
It behaves differently when not ridden, slowly drifting toward players holding snowballs. Happy ghasts also have baby versions called ghastlings, which spawn when a dried ghast is hydrated in water. These ghastlings can grow faster if players feed them snowballs.
The dried ghast is a new block found in nether fossils in soul sand valleys. It can also be crafted using soul sand and ghast tears and reacts visually when placed in water, changing appearance through three hydration stages.
Crafting and loot systems in Minecraft have also been updated. Saddles can now be crafted using three leather and one iron ingot, and are no longer found in chests in monster rooms, ancient cities, desert temples, jungle temples, or stronghold altars.
Shears have also gained new functionality, allowing players to remove saddles, horse armor, carpets, and harnesses from mobs — unless the mob has a rider or the player is crouching. This cannot be done using dispensers.
A new music disc called "Tears" drops when a ghast is killed by a player-deflected fireball, tying in with the existing "Return to Sender" achievement. The game also introduces several new music tracks, a player locator bar for multiplayer, enhanced fog and lighting effects, and three new Java-exclusive commands.
Another highlight is the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade that changes how the world of Minecraft looks. With features such as volumetric clouds, better shadows and lighting, water reflections, etc, the blocky world will get the visual overhaul it sorely needed.
