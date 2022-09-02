Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.25: Everything players need to know

Minecraft is the most popular video game of all time. With this popularity comes a huge community that is constantly looking for updates and changes that might make the game even better.

While we have not heard anything regarding 1.20, we have had several different updates for 1.19. This includes a plethora of beta updates, all seeking to fix bugs that have been found since the latest major update.

The latest beta update for Bedrock Edition is beta 1.19.30.25. Detailed below are what the beta update aims to fix and how players can go about opting into the beta themselves.

The contents of the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.25 update

The changes made in beta update 1.19.30.25 (Image via Mojang)

Bedrock beta 1.19.30.25 is a very minor update, with a change log consisting of only two bullet points.

The first fixed issue was a graphical one, which prevented flowing water and lava textures from animating properly on some iOS devices.

The second fixed issue is game instability. Some devices had problems loading into worlds where texture packs were applied, and the game would often crash. The error code for this bug was MCPE-160800.

As seen on the bugs.mojang page for MCPE-160800, the bug reportedly only affected players attempting to play on the Jurassic World DLC. Opting into the beta would be a great idea for any player who has been having crashing issues with this DLC.

How to install the beta update

Minecraft Preview

MC Preview is available on iOS, Xbox, and Windows.

iOS players can opt into the preview through Mojang’s TestFlight available via Apple. These spots are limited, but more are added periodically. Inactive players are removed, further opening up slots.

On Windows, any player who already owns the Bedrock version of the game or has a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass can access MC Preview through the Xbox Store.

Xbox users who own the base Minecraft or have a Game Pass subscription simply need to go to the search feature within the store. They can then search for Minecraft Preview. The preview should appear and be available for download.

Minecraft Beta

The Android beta opt in (Image via Play Store)

This version of the game’s beta is more outdated than MC Preview. The only platform that MC Beta is still available on is Android.

It is very simple for Bedrock players on Android to opt into beta builds. Players simply need to go into the Play Store and search for Minecraft. From this search list, they need to tap on the official listing for the game, which should be at the top of the list.

Once the game’s page is open, players need to scroll down slightly. There should be an option that reads “Join the beta.” Players can hit the “Join” button to opt into the beta for the game.

This will disable players from being able to join Realms and may make the game more unstable. Additionally, there may be up to a 24-hour delay for players unenrolling from the beta.

