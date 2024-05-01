Minecraft Bedrock Diamond level - Best Y level to find them

Every video game has its ultimate resource for crafting top-tier gear, and in Minecraft, diamonds reign supreme as the holy grail of all resources. Even though netherite, a super rare material, can craft even more powerful tools than diamonds, players still need them to make netherite items, making diamonds a must-have.

In Minecraft Bedrock, mining diamond ores is the most dependable method for acquiring a substantial number of diamonds. These ores are exclusively found in the Overworld, requiring players to use pickaxes to mine them. In this article, we explore the optimal mining levels and tools for efficiently obtaining diamonds in Minecraft Bedrock.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Diamond mining guide for Minecraft Bedrock

Player mining diamond ores (Image via Mojang)

Diamonds hold significant value in Minecraft due to their versatility in crafting a wide array of strong and efficient tools, weapons, and armor.

In Minecraft worlds, the 3D design utilizes Y levels to represent vertical height. Being able to see which height the player is on is crucial to be able to navigate to the right heights for diamond ore mining in Minecraft. Bedrock players can enable the "show coordinates" option from the in-game settings screen.

Once ready to navigate, Minecraft Bedrock players should head to Y level 14. From there, the chances of finding diamonds increase as the player descends further.

Many players claim that they find more diamonds between levels -53 and -57. So, if a player finds themselves unlucky at higher Y levels, it's worth checking out these levels.

Best tools and enchantments for mining diamonds

Player with an enchanted pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

It's essential to use a pickaxe when mining diamond ores, as other tools won't yield any diamonds. Additionally, only pickaxes of iron tier or higher can successfully mine ores and obtain diamonds.

Most beginners typically start with an iron pickaxe before delving into the depths to find diamonds. However, it remains a sought-after resource throughout the mid and endgame phases. Consequently, for players already equipped with diamond or even netherite pickaxes, the only means of further enhancing mining efficiency is through enchanting.

The Unbreaking and Durability enchantments are essential for a pickaxe intended for extensive mining. Additionally, acquiring Fortune is advisable, as it significantly increases the yield of diamonds from ore.

Lastly, Mending proves invaluable for maintaining the durability of frequently used items. This enchantment utilizes the experience points collected by the player to replenish the item's durability.

Best mining technique

Strip mining (Image via Mojang)

Now that the tools and levels are sorted, let's learn about the best way of mining for diamonds: strip mining. Strip mining is a method proven time after time to be one of the most efficient ways of mining.

To utilize this technique, begin by mining in a straight line for the desired distance. After mining for a while, backtrack to the starting point and continue mining, but leaving a one-block gap between the newly mined path and the previous one.

Players can also repeat this process in the opposite direction, maximizing their diamond yield in the immediate vicinity without straying far from their starting point.