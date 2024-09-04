Minecraft Bedrock fans can now play a lite version of popular Tinkers' Construct mod

The Tinker's Construct Minecraft mod has long been a staple in the Java Edition community, and Bedrock Edition fans can now also enjoy it. In a new slate of marketplace content, the developers at Feed The Beast (FTB) have debuted Bedrock add-ons for Tinkers' Construct and a lite version that can be downloaded and tried out without charge.

The add-on's lite version introduces over 250 new weapons and tools, blocks to smelt and craft with, craftable armor sets, and a ton of additional items to work with and use in crafting recipes.

For a free add-on, it's a great way to try out Tinkers' Construct on Minecraft Bedrock before potentially paying for and downloading the full version.

How to download the Tinkers' Construct Lite add-on for Minecraft Bedrock

The lite version of Tinkers' Construct can now be found on the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

If you'd like to sample the Tinkers' Construct add-on for yourself, the lite version is a great way to do so before paying Minecoins for the full version. As long as you have a Microsoft account to log in to the Minecraft Marketplace with and a stable internet connection, downloading the add-on should only take a few moments of your time.

Trending

Still, if you're unfamiliar with the process, you can download Tinkers' Construct using the steps below. Once you've downloaded the Minecraft add-on, you'll be able to use your Microsoft account to re-download it across any Bedrock Edition platform as long as you have a stable internet connection to do so:

Run your copy of Bedrock and select the marketplace from the main menu. Since the Tinkers' Construct add-on isn't likely to be on the front page, press the spyglass icon and enter the name of the add-on. Then, open its store page. Click on the "Download" button and follow the sequential prompts to download and install the add-on to your device. You can now activate the Tinkers' Construct add-on at your leisure. You can even click the "Activate Add-On!" button directly on the marketplace page to activate it without needing to enter a world's settings first.

Since the Tinkers' Construct add-on is a lite version, you won't be able to experience the full breadth of content that it brings. However, by getting a little taste of it, you'll be able to decide if purchasing the full version is worth the money. Additionally, the lite version will remain bound to your account, so you can use it as much as you'd like even across Bedrock platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback