5 Minecraft Bedrock features that Java players are jealous of

Minecraft comes in two different editions: Java and Bedrock. The former is older and is built on the programming language of the same name. On the other hand, Bedrock was made using C++ and Java. Though the overall look and feel of the games are identical, players will start finding small differences as they spend more time playing both.

This title's Java Edition players boast bug-free versions and modding support. That said, Bedrock Edition has certain features that they'd like to enjoy. Here is a list of Bedrock Edition components that Java Edition players want to have.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 features present in Minecraft Bedrock that Java players would like to have

1) Colored water and potions in cauldrons

Players can keep colored water and potions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, cauldrons can hold dyed water. First, you need to fill the block with water, either using a water bucket or a water bottle. Then, you can use the dye on the cauldron to mix the color into the water. The colored water can then be used on leather armor parts or leather horse armor.

Furthermore, a cauldron can also hold all kinds of potions. Each potion bottle fills two levels of it. Since Bedrock Edition cauldrons can contian six levels of any liquid, three potions can be stored in them. They can be retrieved in bottles or be used to tip a regular arrow.

2) On-screen coordinates

Easy way to turn on constant coordinates (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Java Edition, whenever players need to see their coordinates, they have to press the F3 button to open the Debug screen in Minecraft. Unfortunately, this shows a lot more than just coordinates, making the interface quite overwhelming and clumsy.

In Bedrock Edition, players can simply turn on Coordinates from the settings. After that, your coordinates will constantly show in the top-left corner of the screen, which is a feature that almost every Java player would appreciate.

3) Quick world loading

The world loads a lot faster in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's Bedrock Edition is a lot more refined in terms of rendering chunks. It can do this task much more smoothly and quickly, something which is only possible if a performance mod is installed for the Java Edition. This can be due to a difference in chunk rendering systems.

Mojang Studios could work on Java Edition's chunk-rendering system to make world loading as smooth and fast as it is in Bedrock Edition.

4) More render distance

Bedrock Edition can render a lot more chunks than Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Render distance in Minecraft is the number of chunks rendered in front of players. The more the number of chunks rendered, the farther a gamer can see what's ahead of them. However, this can negatively affect the game's performance.

Bedrock Edition can render a lot more chunks compared to Java Edition, allowing players to see a lot farther. Since the former game variant is slightly smoother, even high render distances do not hamper the overall game performance.

Many players who have decent setups would highly appreciate it if they got an option to load more chunks than the Java Edition currently does.

5) Movable tile entities

Tile entities like chests can be moved by pistons (Image via Mojang Studios)

Tile entities are blocks that can store dynamic in-game information or other entities. Chests, furnaces, and barrels are some of the most common blocks that can contain other data in the form it items and blocks.

While any other regular block can be moved with a piston, tile entities cannot moved in Java Edition.

In Bedrock Edition, these blocks, containing in-game information, can be moved with pistons and sticky pistons.