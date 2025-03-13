Minecraft Bedrock player shares a fast way to farm lava using a glitch

Automated farms in Minecraft is one of the most useful contraption players can build. The design ranges from simple to extremely complicated, but the effort is worthwhile as it can make the tedious task of constantly doing something redundant. Players make automatic sugarcane farms, gold farms, iron farms, and even an XP farm.

Redditor Fit-Dad50 shared a GIF on the game's subreddit, showing an interesting design for a lava farm. A lava farm might seem like a useless item as players can find large pools underground. However, having a simple farm that constantly provides a great fuel source can make the gameplay more fun.

The post shows a very simple design made with a sponge, a cauldron, a dripstone with lava, and a water dispenser. This farm works only in the Bedrock Edition and should be made in dry biomes such as Savanna, deserts, or Badlands as it requires the sponge to dry instantly. When the water dispensed from the right touches the sponge, the cauldron gets filled with lava.

Reacting to this idea and the post, hannican said they play the Bedrock Edition and would love to use this. However, they cannot understand how this mechanism works as the sponge drying fills the cauldron with lava.

minerat27 explained the cauldrons can be filled with water running above it in the Bedrock Edition. However, in this setup, the water is getting absorbed instantly due to the sponge next to it. Since the cauldron requires something to take up the space, it fills up lava from the dripstone above it.

Redditors talk about the lava farm design (Image via Reddit)

Yeet123456789djfbhd asked whether lava can be manufactured by using this method. Gamemode_Cat said this has been a known feature since dripstone was added to Minecraft. Sam858 said the fact that the sponge gets dried by the lava next to it makes it even more clever, thereby resetting the system.

Automatic farms and complicated machines in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473 || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a few items such as redstone and other components that allow players to make complicated and sometimes downright unbelievable machines. The farm design for the lava generator was simple, but many other automatic farms take up hundreds of blocks in size.

However, the more impressive part is that by using simple redstone blocks such as repeaters, comparators, and observers, talented builders have made supercomputers inside the game that have impressive processing power, can run games such as Minesweeper, and even work as functional displays.

