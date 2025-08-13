  • home icon
  Minecraft
  • Minecraft Bedrock player upset after dying in Hardcore despite landing in water

Minecraft Bedrock player upset after dying in Hardcore despite landing in water

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 13, 2025 07:30 GMT
Redditors discuss the various bugs of Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player lost their Hardcore world due to a bug (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/I_really_need_help)

Minecraft has been out for more than fifteen years, and it's still filled with bugs. While most of these errors are silly and simple — sometimes creating hilarious moments — they can get a little annoying, especially when the player has spent thousands of hours in a world.

Minecraft player u/I_really_need_help shared a post on the game’s subreddit showing how a bug led to the loss of the world they had put two thousand hours into. The clip shows them jumping into a cavern with water on the floor. However, despite landing in the water, the player died.

The original poster clarified that the internet connection was stable and the game was running on a PlayStation 5. They further added that this was the worst bug they experienced on the Bedrock Edition.

u/Golden_Sunkiss said this post is a lesson for them to avoid Hardcore mode, as they would be devastated if they lost this much progress. For those who do not know, once a player dies in Hardcore mode, they lose the entire world. The risk of losing all progress is what makes Hardcore so challenging.

However, if the loss comes from bugs like this, one can understand the frustration. This was not an isolated case, as many other players have reported bizarre deaths due to bugs, especially in the Bedrock Edition.

u/Impossible-Tax-8328 replied to the comment, adding that players should avoid getting invested in Hardcore mode on the Bedrock Edition, as it is riddled with bugs.

One of the reasons Mojang Studios took years to add Hardcore mode to the Bedrock Edition was to ensure there were no bugs. However, it seems a few of them are still present.

Redditors discuss the bug that led to the OP losing their world (Image via Reddit)
Redditors discuss the bug that led to the OP losing their world (Image via Reddit)

u/Shonnyboy500 advised players to specifically avoid investing in Hardcore mode on the Bedrock Edition when playing online in Realms or in someone else’s world with a poor internet connection. Poor connectivity is yet another reason why many players have lost their worlds.

u/JuliaZ2 pointed out that despite having a stable internet connection and playing in single-player mode, the OP still experienced the bug and lost their progress. So, it would seem that such annoying errors can creep in at any time.

Minecraft Bedrock needs more improvement

The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)
The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Of all the posts about various bugs in Minecraft, a majority of them are about the Bedrock Edition. Players have come across bizarre structure generation such as desert temples in the middle of the ocean, extremely tall pillager towers, and even a village embedded inside a cave.

Another instance of a game-breaking bug occurred when a player found the End portal fused with a misplaced Nether portal. This caused the End portal to become useless, and finding one of these structures is not particularly easy.

Mojang Studios have to spend more time optimizing the Bedrock Edition so that players get a smoother experience without any serious bugs.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
