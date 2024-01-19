Minecraft beginner redstone guide: All you need to know

Minecraft is a game with endless possibilities. It lets players create almost anything they want. They can build simple farms and houses or complex structures, such as a fully functioning Minesweeper game. In Mojang's sandbox title, redstone is an item that allows the transmission of signals across different blocks.

This article offers a brief beginner's guide that explains everything you need to know about redstone to get started with it.

Redstone in Minecraft: What is it?

Redstone dust in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Redstone can be considered the electricity conductor in Minecraft. It allows signals to pass to different blocks in the game and across a distance. Just like light, the signal has a strength of 15 that depletes over distance.

Redstone is obtained through redstone ore, which can be found in deeper levels and caves. These ores do not require smelting, as breaking them with an iron pickaxe drops redstone dust.

Redstone dust is used to make different redstone items. It can also be used to lay down redstone lines or “wires” that conduct a signal. The redstone signal starts at 15 and can travel 15 blocks before it becomes zero. This means that players will have to add a power source at the 15th block to keep the signal going across the line.

Redstone block

Redstone block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

A redstone block can be crafted using nine redstone dust. These blocks send out signals either directly to the next block or through redstone dust.

Redstone dust as a power source can be expensive, especially during early gameplay.

Redstone torch

Redstone torch (image via Mojang Studios)

Redstone torches are a cheaper way of getting a redstone signal source with the same signal strength as a redstone block. The torch physically behaves just like a light torch.

The only downside of using redstone torches is that it does not power the block it is attached to.

Repeater

Redstone repeater (Image via Mojang Studios)

Repeaters are very simple blocks that ‘repeat’ the signal of a redstone to boost it to extend its range. For example, putting a repeater right where the signal of the redstone is weakest will boost it to maximum strength.

Repeaters also can be used to adjust the tick of the signal, but that should be for the experts.

Comparator

Comparator (Image via Mojang Studios)

Comparators are items that redstone experts mostly use to create complex circuits. In a nutshell, it compares signals from three sides of its input. It only lets a signal pass if the input is more than the two signals from the sides.

Redstone accessories

(From right) Dropper, lever, dispenser (image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from the basic blocks, other accessory blocks work with redstone. For example, the dropper, when connected to a power source, will drop items.

The dispenser also drops items. However, it also interacts with items like arrows, which are shot out of the dispenser instead of being dropped.

The switches, levers, and plates do exactly what they do in real life. Placing these items near interactable items like trapdoors and metal doors will activate them. These switches can also be used to activate redstone signals.

